‘Protect Min Yoongi’: BTS’ SUGA receives support from Pachinko’s Park Sohee, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s daughter and more amid drunk driving investigation

SUGA, the worldwide famous BTS member who is currently completing his military service as a social worker who recently got embroiled in a drunk and driving investigation has been gaining support from stars across borders. In the most recent developments, Pachinko star Park Sohee, the late Ryuichi Sakamoto’s daughter, and more are standing in solidarity with SUGA of BTS after the DUI investigation.

On August 24, 2024, a day after SUGA appeared for his first-ever police questioning at Yongsan police station, notable writer Lee Min Jin who wrote Pachinko shared a photo of the BTS member on her Instagram as an act of showing support with a purple heart emoji.

Soon after, many stars flocked to send support and stand in solidarity with SUGA after his DUI investigation. One of the main stars who caught the eye was Pachinko star Park Sohee who commented with a purple heart emoji on the same post by Lee Min Jin showing support for the D-Day rapper amid his ongoing DUI investigation.

See Park Sohee standing in solidarity with SUGA amid the ongoing DUI investigation thusly:

Additionally, the famous Cobra Kai actress Alicia Hannah Kim also came forward to show support to SUGA amid his ongoing drunk and driving investigation, she commented on Lee Min Jin’s post with several purple heart emojis and later shared the post on her story while captioning it: “Protect Min Yoongi”.

Her story with “Protect Min Yoongi” especially garnered attention as she straightforwardly asked for protection for the BTS singer who is currently under great scrutiny because of the DUI investigation.

See Alicia Hannah Kim supporting SUGA here:

That was not all as legendary composer and pianist late Ryuichi Sakamoto’s daughter, Mui Sakamoto also stood in solidarity with SUGA amid the DUI investigation by sharing The Last and Life Goes On on her Instagram as a symbol of support.

See Mui Sakamoto coming forward to support SUGA here:

In other news, SUGA appeared for his first police questioning on August 23 around 7:45 PM KST at Yongsan police station. The questioning went on for 3 hours later, SUGA apologized for what he did and assured everyone that nothing of the sort would happen again adding that he regrets it all deeply.

