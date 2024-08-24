BTS' SUGA becomes most consumed Asian act across digital platforms under Agust D moniker as ARMYs rally in support amid DUI case

BTS member SUGA, performing under his Agust D moniker, has become the most consumed Asian act across digital platforms, as ARMYs rallied in support following his involvement in a DUI incident. The fandom’s unwavering support has been evident since nearly a month as lyrics from SUGA’s tracks like Snooze and Nevermind trended online, leading to a resurgence of his music on the charts.

After SUGA’s first appearance for investigation on August 23, his track Polar Night under his alter ego Agust D shot to #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart, marking the first time it reached this peak a year after its original release. Throughout the night, all tracks from Agust D’s D-DAY album began charting on Worldwide iTunes, with Snooze, Haegeum, The Last, and others re-entering the charts.

Notably, over the night Agust D became the only act with the most songs (five) charting at #1 on iTunes Country Charts worldwide, with Haegeum, Polar Night, Snooze, The Last, and People leading the way. On the morning of August 24, The Last, released in 2016, reached #1 on iTunes in the U.S. for the first time, over eight years after its release. Now, Agust D’s tracks hold the #1 spot on iTunes in 58 countries, with Polar Night leading in 40 of them.

With this, SUGA joins fellow BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V as the only K-pop acts to reach #1 on U.S. iTunes in 2024, reflecting the immense love and support from ARMYs amid this challenging time.

Meanwhile, for those unversed, SUGA’s DUI incident that sparked this rally occurred on August 6 in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul, where SUGA, after drinks with friends, was navigating an electric scooter and reportedly tripped on the pavement near his apartment, leading police assistance. Reportedly, at that time his blood alcohol level was 0.227%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, leading to legal scrutiny. The situation was further complicated by conflicting media reports, with a major Korean media outlet later apologizing for misreporting after CCTV footage clarified the events. However, as soon as the news broke out on August 7, both BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC and SUGA issued a sincere apology reflecting on the idol’s mistake.

