‘Danoh-ya are you living well?’: Kim Hye Yoon receives messages from co-stars Rowoon, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more during Japan fanmeet

Lovely Runner star Kim Hye Yoon recently held her solo fan meeting in Osaka, Japan, on July 26th, Friday. Although BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Yum Jung Ah, and Rowoon couldn’t attend the event in person, they made their presence felt by sending heartfelt messages for Kim Hye Yoon on the occasion of her second fan meeting.

On July 26, actress Kim Hye Yoon successfully held her first fan meeting in Japan, titled Hye-ppiness, at Zepp Namba in Osaka. During the event, she received surprise congratulatory messages from former co-stars Rowoon, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Yeom Jung Ah.

Fellow Extraordinary You co-star Rowoon’s message was particularly sweet and heartwarming. He shared, "Hi Dan Oh, it's Haru. You were surprised, weren’t you? To all the fans who love our Hye Yoon, thank you." Reflecting on the milestone of Hye Yoon’s 10-year career and her second fan meeting, Rowoon expressed his joy and fulfillment as a friend and colleague.

He mentioned how he finds it endearing to think about Hye Yoon diligently preparing for the fan meeting and imagined how much effort she would put into creating happy memories with her fans. Rowoon noted that imagining her fans’ happiness made him think about the comfort Hye Yoon must find in their love and support.

Rowoon's message concluded with heartfelt sentiments, saying, "Hye Yoon, you are truly blessed. I am blessed, and you are also blessed. Dan-Oh, are you doing well? Haru is doing well." He also spoke about her fan meeting tour across Asia, expressing his regret at not being able to attend in person. However, he hoped to provide some encouragement and strength through his message as she continues her tour.

Finally senfing message to her fans Rowoon said “To the fans, please send actress Kim Hye Yoon much of your love. She is a child that deserves it. I would be grateful if you could shower her with all of your great love. Hye Yoon, don't be nervous and be strong!"

BLACKPINK's Jisoo who starred with Kim Hye Yoon in K-drama Snowdrop also sent in a cute message " Hello, I'm Jisoo. I wanted to send my congratulations and support for Kim Hye Yoon's fan meeting, that's why I decided to shoot this video. I always support the positive icon mamel princess, Kim Hye Yoon and I hope everyone who came today will have many happy memories. Please continue to support and love actress Kim Hye Yoon, thank you."

Her SKY Castle co-star Yum Jung Ah, who played her mother on the show, also sent warm greetings. Yum Jung Ah shared her excitement in sending a message for Hye Yoon’s second fan meeting. She remarked, "Many fans have been waiting for a long time. I hope you have a wonderful and fun time." Yum Jung Ah encouraged fans to shower Hye Yoon with lots of love.

More about Kim Hye Yoon’s fanmeeting

Kim Hye Yoon successfully kicked off the first day of her Japan fan meeting, part of her ongoing tour Hye-ppiness. She delighted fans with a range of performances, including dances to Girls' Generation's Gee and Yoasobi's Idol, among others. The star also recreated many of her iconic K-drama scenes and engaged with fans through various fun activities.

Kim Hye Yoon is one of the most talented and versatile actresses of the decade, bringing an authentic depth to her roles that makes viewers feel deeply connected to her characters. Her recent portrayal of Im Sol in Lovely Runner is a testament to her exceptional skill. This challenging role is handled with remarkable finesse, further solidifying her global popularity and paving the way for her recent fan meetings.

