Which Lovely Runner date scene with Byeon Woo Seok was most heart-fluttering for Kim Hye Yoon? Actress reveals

Lovely Runner, based on a popular web novel, is a time-slip romance drama that explores the question: "What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias?" In the series, Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan who, devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), travels back in time to try to save him.

Kim Hye Yoon shares wanting to be nation’s actress; favourite scenes from Lovely Runner

In an interview with Singles Korea, Kim Hye Yoon revealed her two most heart-fluttering scenes from filming Lovely Runner with Byeon Woo Seok. The first was the cherry blossom wish scene in episode 9, which she found particularly enchanting. The second was the amusement park date, where she enjoyed the rides and had a lot of fun filming the scenes. Despite her feelings, she genuinely enjoyed the experience of bringing these moments to life.

Kim Hye Yoon also discussed the proposal scene in the finale episode. She described a particular moment where Sun Jae proposes and the ring is placed in Im Sol's hand. Although she couldn't fully imagine the experience directly, she found that it gave her a deeper understanding of why people often become emotional when receiving a proposal ring. The scene left her with very emotional and heart-fluttering feelings.

Advertisement

When asked about her future aspirations, Kim Hye Yoon expressed her desire to be known as the Nation's Actress. She shared that she hopes to explore a wide range of roles and believes there are still many facets of her talent that she hasn’t yet showcased to her fans. Her goal is to earn the title by continuing to grow and deliver diverse and compelling performances.

Kim Hye Yoon reacts to being called Nation’s love; shares what Sunjae means to her

When asked how she feels about being referred to as the nation's first love after her role as Im Sol in Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon initially questioned, if she truly being called the nation's first love? She laughed in the interview and admitted that she feels somewhat unworthy of the title, but she is happy if fans choose to call her that.

When asked about her childhood dream and current aspirations, the Extraordinary You star shared that as a child, she enjoyed watching dramas and movies. Her future dreams evolved, influenced by her mother’s advice to pursue a job where she could appear on TV. This guidance led her to dream of becoming an actress, which remains her aspiration today.

Advertisement

When asked about the significance of Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok's character) to her, Kim Hye Yoon shared that Sun Jae is someone she can trust and rely on to take care of Im Sol. Kim Hye Yoon won the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Im Sol in the K-drama Lovely Runner making her a beloved actress worldwide.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's Lovely Runner is first K-drama script book to become bestseller