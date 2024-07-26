Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won to Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon: Looking at K-drama romance queens of 2024

Many people assume that fans of Korean dramas are drawn solely to the hunky, chiselled male leads. While there's some truth to that, it's certainly not the whole story. Watching successful, strong women on screen can be incredibly inspiring.

With dramas that deliver heartfelt, thrilling storylines and feature powerful female leads, it's clear that these leading ladies deserve our admiration just as much as if not more than, their male counterparts. These female characters are not only strong and selfless but also kind and perfect women in love. They not only capture the hearts of the male leads but also of the audience, making them truly unforgettable.

Top 5 romance female leads of 2024 K-dramas

1. Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a captivating, humorous, and interesting love story about a married couple who navigate a series of challenges to stay together despite all odds. Kim Soo Hyun plays Baek Hyeon Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won stars as his wife, Hong Hae In, the chaebol heiress who is renowned as the “queen” of the group's department stores. Strong female leads are common in Korean dramas, but Kim Ji Won distinguishes herself with the coolness and strength she brings to her roles.

She has earned a reputation for portraying women who defy social expectations. Her characters don’t merely smile to please others or seek approval. Instead, they pursue their own goals, both professional and personal, and carve out their own paths. Hong Hae In, from Queen of Tears, is a prime example of this. As a strong female CEO, she knows her own limits and doesn’t rely on anyone else. Smart, strong, and unafraid to show vulnerability when necessary, she embodies the complete package.

2.Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is more than just a time-travel story; it’s a touching exploration of first loves and second chances. The series begins with the tragic end of a top celebrity’s life, prompting his most devoted fan to be transported back to their high school days. This fan, Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), seizes the opportunity to protect and alter the fate of her idol, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok).

Im Sol, once a promising film director whose dreams were derailed by a paralyzing accident, finds comfort in Sun Jae's music. The sudden death of Sun Jae by suicide shatters her world. However, fate intervenes as Sol wakes up 15 years in the past, back in her high school classroom. Seeing this as a divine chance, she is determined to reshape the destiny of both herself and Sun Jae, embarking on a journey to prevent the tragedy and rewrite their futures.

Kim Hye Yoon is one of the most talented and versatile actresses of the decade, bringing such genuineness to her roles that viewers feel as if they are right there with her. Her portrayal of Im Sol in Lovely Runner is a testament to her exceptional skill. This role is no easy feat, but Kim Hye Yoon handles it with remarkable finesse.

Im Sol is a character who embodies kindness, selflessness, and immense strength. No matter how many times she has to travel back in time, she relentlessly pursues her goal to save Sun Jae, even at great personal risk. Her unwavering dedication extends beyond Sun Jae, as she also looks out for her family and friends. This powerful combination of courage and love makes Im Sol a deeply compelling character.

Kim Hye Yoon's portrayal of Im Sol brings to life one of the most well-crafted female characters in recent times. Without her exceptional performance, Lovely Runner would not have achieved its remarkable impact.

3. Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that follows two former rivals who come together and unexpectedly become each other’s source of light during their darkest times. Park Hyung Sik stars as Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon whose successful career is jeopardized by an unusual medical accident. Park Shin Hye plays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist struggling with burnout syndrome.

Possessing great intelligence and stubborn persistence, Park Shin Hye’s character, Nam Ha Neul, was deeply immersed in her studies as a student and continues to be consumed by her work as a doctor. Having lived a “boring” life focused solely on studying and working, Nam Ha Neul resolves to change her life after reflecting on her past.

She is a strong character who, having managed everything on her own from a young age, finds it challenging to let go and seek help when experiencing burnout. Through her journey, viewers witness the highs and lows of her life. Ha Neul struggles with the idea of relying on and trusting Jeong Woo but ultimately learns that leaning on others doesn't signify weakness. This realization marks a turning point, leading to significant changes in her life making viewers grow alongside her.

4. Park Min Young in Marry My Husband

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, Marry My Husband follows the revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who discovers her best friend, Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), and her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), having an affair. Tragically, she is murdered by her own husband. Given a second chance at life when she is transported 10 years into the past, Kang Ji Won teams up with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), to seek revenge.

In her first life, Kang Ji Won endured significant hardships, struggling both professionally and personally with in-laws who disregarded and belittled her. Even as she battled cancer, she met a tragic end due to the betrayal of her husband, Park Min Hwan, and her best friend, Jung Soo Min. However, Kang Ji Won is given a second chance when she is transported 10 years into the past. With a renewed resolve, she sets out to exact revenge on those who pushed her to the brink.

Throughout her journey, we witness Kang Ji Won's remarkable transformation from a timid and pitiable pushover who struggles to stand up for herself, into a strong and formidable female lead unafraid of any challenge. With Ji Hyeok by her side, Ji Won learns to live and love again, and her growth becomes one of the most compelling narratives of the year.

5. Chun Woo Hee in The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family follows the story of a supernatural family who have lost their powers due to very real and relatable struggles. Jang Ki Yong stars as Bok Gwi Joo, a "depressed time traveler" who was once a firefighter with a strong sense of purpose but now struggles to get through each day. Chun Woo Hee plays Do Da Hae, a mysterious woman who appears in front of Bok Gwi Joo’s family, bringing with her a strong presence that challenges their world.

Initially, Do Da Hae is introduced as a con woman intent on deceiving the Bok family. However, as her backstory unfolds, it becomes clear that she is much more than just a schemer. With a heart of gold, Da Hae does whatever it takes to survive. Her encounter with Gwi Joo allows her to reveal her true, vulnerable self, leading to significant character growth and deepening her role in the story.

