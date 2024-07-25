'We were busy talking': Kim Hye Yoon meets up with Byeon Woo Seok and others for Lovely Runner Blu-ray shoot

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon recently shared her experience filming the Blu-ray commentary alongside Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and writer Lee Si Eun. The Blu-ray release, announced on June 27, 2024, promises a wealth of special content for fans. Among these offerings are commentaries featuring lead actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

Additionally, both actors will participate in group commentaries with Song Geon Hee and the show's writer, Lee Si Eun, providing further insights and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Lovely Runner’s Blu-Ray commentary

The Blu-ray commentary for the K-drama Lovely Runner was held on July 24 KST. This commentary session promises to offer fans additional insights from the set, including deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and much more. Participating in the commentary were four team members: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and writer Lee Si Eun. Kim Hye Yoon also shared details about their experience during the recording session.

Kim Hye Yoon expressed how enjoyable it was to chat and laugh with Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and writer Lee Si Eun during the Blu-ray commentary session. On a fan chat platform Fromm, she shared her heartfelt reaction upon arriving for the commentary. Hye Yoon was deeply touched by the thoughtful gifts and snacks prepared for them.

The snack box was meticulously crafted with details from the K-drama, including references like Kim Taesung's outfit, iconic pictures of 19-year-old Sol, and references to Run Run Sun Jae. Hye Yoon found the snacks incredibly cute and even playfully admitted to "stealing" some, sharing photos with her fans to enjoy as well.

While discussing the Blu-ray behind-the-scenes content, Kim Hye Yoon mentioned that she realized, while reading fans' replies, that they hadn't taken any pictures. She explained that when the cast and crew gathered together, they were all caught up in lively conversations. She elaborated, saying, "We couldn't take pictures because we were so busy trying to talk to each other."

She went on to share her most memorable moment of the day, which was laughing heartily with her co-stars and staff. Fans were delighted to hear that the Lovely Runner cast had reunited and had such a joyful time together. Knowing that they enjoyed themselves to this extent brought happiness to the fans.

Song Geon Hee shares own experience with Lovely Runner cast

Kim Hye Yoon wasn't alone in sharing an update after filming the Blu-ray commentary for Lovely Runner with fans. Song Geon Hee also joined in on the fan platform Bubble to interact with fans and share his own enjoyable experience of meeting his Lovely Runner team.

When fans asked if he returned after filming the Lovely Runner Blu-ray commentary, Geon Hee was pleasantly surprised and asked them how they knew.

On being questioned why he didn't take pictures with the other actors, noting it had been a while since they last met, he echoed Kim Hye Yoon's response, saying they were so caught up chatting that they forgot to take any photos. He added with a hint of regret, "I should have suggested we take some photos. Oh no!"

He further explained that it didn't even cross his mind, as it was the first time seeing everyone in a while. He expressed his regret, wishing they had taken some pictures, mentioning it was a shame they didn't.

