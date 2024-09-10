Dear Hyeri 4th teaser: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook part ways after 8 years of relationship due to conflicting views on marriage

Shin Hye Sun, the popular South Korean actress, will soon be seen in the upcoming romance K-drama Dear Hyeri alongside Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon. Ahead of its premiere, Dear Hyeri has released its 4th teaser, previewing how Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook parted ways after an 8-year-long relationship because of different views on marriage.

On September 10, 2024, Dear Hyeri dropped its 4th teaser, glimpsing the painful breakup of Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook.

The trailer begins with Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho and Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh as they stand apart on a staircase. Hyun Oh says he refuses to do something while Eun Ho responds, “Is that so?” as soon as happy smiles give way to a heated lover’s spat.

Jung Hyun Oh continues that he told her that he wasn’t going to do that from the beginning when finally Eun Ho says that if he never planned on getting married then there was no reason for them to date for 8 years. She adds that even if she meets someone new, she will feel like she will be over 40.

With a painful smile on his face, Lee Jin Wook’s character says that to help her meet someone new, “We should break up right away.” The argument now becomes a painful breakup, ending an 8-year-long relationship. He says “Goodbye, Joo Eun Ho” and starts to walk away.

Shocked Shin Hye Sun runs after him, tries to stop him, and pleads with him that they can’t break up suddenly. She tries to make him understand while being teary-eyed. Hyun Oh asks how they should break up then; whether they have been together for eight weeks or eight years, saying goodbye and farewell is what it takes.

Joo Eun Ho is left in tears, trying desperately to make Hyun Oh change his mind but to no avail, as he says he will not marry her and she wants to get married. She even tried to say she would never bring it up again but he remains firm in his decision.

Watch Dear Hyeri’s 4th teaser here:

Finally, with tears in Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook’s eyes, they part ways. We hear Joo Eun Ho crying, and her eyes are out. The teaser raises anticipation for their love story as to how it will pan out and will they be able to reconcile.

Dear Hyeri is set to premiere soon on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

