Dear Hyeri teaser: Shin Hye Sun shows dual personality as serious announcer and bubbly young girl; Watch

Dear Hyeri is an upcoming psychological romance which revolves around a woman who is a struggling announcer and developes a hidden personality. The drama has been raising expectations as popular actors Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon come together for this project.

On August 22, ENA unveiled the teaser for their much-awaited drama Dear Hyeri. The video gave a glimpse of Shin Hye Sun's character's dual personality. The actress plays Joo Wun Ho who is an announcer and has a very mellow life. She gets to know that she has a hidden personality, Joo Hyeri, who is a happy and bubbly person.

Watch the latest teaser below.

Dear Hyeri will be airing on ENA and streaming on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will be premiering on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound which gives birth to her hidden personality which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

