Dear Hyeri teaser 2: Shin Hye Sun's dual personalities get entangled with two men in her life, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon

Dear Hyeri is a story about a struggling announcer who is hurt by her past love and develops a new personality. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors, including Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon, come together for this project, which is filled with emotions, love, heartbreak, psychology and more.

On August 23, ENA unveiled the second teaser for their upcoming drama, Dear Hyeri. The teaser built more questions than answers the ones fans might already have. It shows two different men in the main character's life, but the visuals don't clearly give away the kind of dynamics she shares with the men and who they are in her life. However, it is revealed that her two different personalities have a romantic angle with them individually.

Dear Hyeri will be airing on ENA and streaming on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will premiere on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace, who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun, who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr. Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay and has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr. Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

