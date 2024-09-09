Dear Hyeri teaser, poster: Shin Hye Sun’s other persona feels rush of first love for Kang Hoon while drifting away from Lee Jin Wook

Dear Hyeri is an upcoming romance K-drama starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, and Kang Hoon. Ahead of its premiere, it has revealed a new character poster of Shin Hye Sun’s other joyful persona, Joo Hye Ri. While a new teaser shows Shin Hye Sun feeling the rush of first love for Kang Hoon and going away from Lee Jin Wook.

On September 9, 2024, Dear Hyeri unveiled the character poster of Shin Hye Sun’s other persona, Joo Hye Ri, which is drastically different from the announcer, Joo Eun Ho.

In the new poster, we see Joo Hye Ri (Shin Hye Sun) with her hairstyle of bangs covering half of her face beautifully while a soothing smile adorns her face. Comparatively, to Joo Eun Ho, she also wears much more freeing clothes, like a bright overall layered with a long-sleeved shirt.

Furthermore, we see Joo Hye Ri resting her head on a man’s shoulder who can be guessed to be Kang Hoon’s Kang Joo Yeon. The line on the poster reads “Everything sparkles when you’re in love,” hinting at Hye Ri’s feelings for Kang Hoon. The poster surely radiates the excitement of the first love Hye Ri will feel for Joo Yeon.

On the other hand, Dear Hyeri also released a new teaser that begins with Shin Hye Sun’s other lively persona, Joo Hye Ri, who, when Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh calls her Joo Eun Ho, shouts and says, “I’m not Joo Eun Ho.” It shows how Hye Ri will drift away from Hyun Oh while harboring new feelings for someone else.

Joo Hye Ri is then shown going through her daily life as a parking lot worker, which is largely different from Joo Eun Ho, who is an announcer. She is shown secretly stealing glances at Kang Hoon’s Kang Joo Yeon as he comes to the lot while her voice says she has a crush on someone.

In the next scene, we soon see Joo Hye Ri confessing her feelings to Kang Joo Yeon by giving her paper stars.

Shin Hye Sun shows the excitement of first love in the teaser, raising excitement for her different relationships with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon in Dear Hyeri. Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on ENA on September 23, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

