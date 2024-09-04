Dear Hyeri character posters, new teaser: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook go from smitten lovers to arch-enemies

Dear Hyeri is a highly anticipated healing romance K-drama starring Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook set to premiere later this month. Ahead of its awaited premiere, Dear Hyeri has revealed its first character poster with Shin Hye Sun as Joo Eun Ho. It also revealed a brand new teaser glimpsing her and Lee Jin Wook who become sour enemies after going through a painful breakup.

On September 4, 2024, ENA revealed a new character poster featuring Shin Hye Sun in her character of Joo Eun Ho in Dear Hyeri. The poster with its bright color palette and romantic theme paints a picture of once-happy and in-love Joo Eun Ho.

The poster shows Joo Eun Ho played by Shin Hye Sun smiling brightly and lovingly linking arms with a man whose face hasn’t been revealed. She is embracing her while resting her face on his shoulder hinting at their happy relationship. The text on the poster further reads “Because I love you”.

It seems like Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho is embracing none other than Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh as it reminds us of the time when they were smitten with each other.

Check out Shin Hye Sun’s new character poster from Dear Hyeri here:

On the other hand, a new teaser lets viewers another peek into Shin Hye Sun’s Joo Eun Ho and Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Hyun Oh’s relationship. The teaser begins with the time when they were madly in love with each other as we hear Joo Eun Ho endearingly asks Jung Hyun Oh “You still love me, don’t you?” to which he answers adorably that he likes her more than “the vacuum cleaner” and more than “the news”.

Unfortunately, things take a turn for the worse when Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun) and Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook) turn into arch-enemies after their painful break. When they are given a show to co-host, Joo Eun Ho gets angry with her boss and asks him why he is putting two people who have broken up together.

Watch the teaser here:

Shin Hye Sun is also seen confronting Lee Jin Wook as she tells him it seems like he still loves her or has regrets about her but she has decided. She is later seen banging the table and scratching her head while saying “I hate this”.

Dear Hyeri is set to premiere on September 23, 2024, on ENA at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

