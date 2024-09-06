Dear Hyeri teaser, poster: Lee Jin Wook tries to make it work with Shin Hye Sun's new personality after painful break-up

The upcoming K-drama Dear Hyeri has released new teasers ahead of its premiere! This healing romance drama centers on Joo Eun Ho (played by Shin Hye Sun), an announcer, who develops dissociative identity disorder after her younger sibling goes missing and she breaks up with her longtime boyfriend, Hyun Oh (played by Lee Jin Wook).

In the drama, Shin Hye Sun takes on dual roles: Joo Eun Ho, a 14-year veteran announcer with minimal presence, and Joo Hye Ri, a parking lot attendant. Lee Jin Wook stars as Jung Hyun Oh, a prominent announcer.

The newly released character poster features Jung Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook) burying his face in someone’s shoulder while smiling brightly. The text on the poster reads, “I want you to be happy,” hinting at the warm and supportive nature of his relationship with Joo Eun Ho (Shin Hye Sun).

The newly released short-form drama teaser opens with Joo Eun Ho confessing, “I hate Hyun Oh—because I can’t have him.” Despite this, it seems that Jung Hyun Oh still harbors lingering feelings for Eun Ho as he can’t stop talking about her.

Another scene shows Hyun Oh encountering Hye Ri instead of Eun Ho. Although Hyun Oh calls out Eun Ho’s name, Hye Ri doesn’t turn around and ignores him. The next day, when Hyun Oh brings up the encounter to Eun Ho, she responds, “Why would you ruin my mood by coming to my house?” leaving Hyun Oh visibly flustered.

Scriptwriter Han Ga Ram of Dear Hyeri previously shared insights into her writing process, noting that if the saying “A writer projects themselves onto their characters” is true, then the protagonist Hye Ri shares much in common with her. Despite not having much, Hye Ri finds happiness easily, reflecting Ga Ram's earlier belief that happiness was readily accessible to everyone. However, she has since learned that this isn’t the case for everyone, as even those with much can struggle with finding happiness. This realization inspired her to write Dear Hyeri—to highlight that true happiness often comes from being with loved ones.

Amid the excitement surrounding Shin Hye Sun’s dual role in Dear Hyeri, where her character Eun Ho experiences dissociative identity disorder, scriptwriter Han Ga Ram shared her perspective on this condition. She explained that she aimed to illustrate through Eun Ho’s story that having a lot but feeling unhappy, and having little but finding happiness, both highlight a crucial truth: an ideal life doesn’t guarantee happiness, and a seemingly sad life isn’t necessarily unhappy. Ga Ram's message is that happiness is fair and can be found regardless of one's circumstances.

