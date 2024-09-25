‘Deeply angered’: Min Hee Jin requests for new contract from HYBE, pushes for reinstatement as ADOR CEO

Min Hee Jin, the producer and director behind NewJeans and the former CEO of ADOR has responded to the previous statement by the agency. Min Hee Jin has strongly pushed for her reinstatement as the ADOR CEO while also asking for a better contract from HYBE and said they are “deeply angered” at the media play.

On September 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported the official statement given by Min Hee Jin through her representatives Marcol Consulting Group in response to the previous statement given by ADOR.

Min Hee Jin’s statement began by once again recalling that the ADOR board of directors had arranged for an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the reappointment of Min Hee Jin as an internal director.

ADOR had reiterated that they asked the former CEO to take the position of NewJeans’ internal director for the course of five years which is also the duration of the girl group’s remaining contract.

Min Hee Jin’s representatives also told in the statement that since HYBE is responsible for the appointment of internal directors, they can’t be certain when will she be reappointed. They added that regardless of the talks of extending the contract period “there was no sincere proposal to remove numerous toxic clauses” like unilateral termination rights being reserved by the agency. They called this new proposal “nothing but wordplay.”

The statement further stated that Min Hee Jin is well aware of the fact that extending her term under a “flawed contract” will not guarantee normal activities for NewJeans. Hence, Min Hee Jin has strongly demanded her reinstatement as ADOR CEO and has requested a concrete contract from HYBE.

It was also reiterated that she feels “deeply angered” at the repeated media play by ADOR to manipulate public opinion and is worried about the harm it brings to the artists. They added this was done without any negotiations.

Min Hee Jin’s statement also talked about a radio news interview where it was revealed that HYBE was downplaying their artists’ achievements. They called it “suspicious” and an attempt to put a wedge between Min Hee Jin and NewJeans.

Furthermore, the statement by Min Hee Jin said that the CEO is a necessary demand to protect themselves against “irrational” actions by HYBE. They ended it by hoping the ADOR board of directors with show integrity by engaging in negotiations rather than media play.

This all began when it was announced on August 27, that Min Hee Jin had resigned from her position as the ADOR CEO.

