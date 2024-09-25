‘Not acceptable’: ADOR rejects NewJeans’ request for Min Hee Jin’s reinstatement as CEO; reaffirms internal director position

Is Min Hee Jin returning as ADOR’s CEO? Seems like that’s not feasible anymore given ADOR has officially rejected the request for the same. On September 25, the agency issued a brief statement announcing that they have “resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to reappoint Min Hee Jin as an internal director at today’s board meeting.”

“The ADOR board of directors discussed and decided that the request for her to return as CEO is currently not acceptable”, the agency rejected NewJeans’ ultimatum in their statement.

They have also stated that following her dismissal, ADOR had already proposed Min Hee Jin the internal director position on September 11. She has been asked to take charge of NewJeans’ production for the next five years, the period which covers the remaining duration of the group’s contract with the agency.

“Given that the basic guarantees regarding her position, duration, and authority as the producer in charge of NewJeans have been established, we expect further discussion and negotiations on specific conditions to take place in the future”, ADOR reiterated in their statement.

They have also confirmed that details and decisions taken in the shareholders' meeting have been forwarded to NewJeans members through email.

This row started when on August 27, HYBE, the parent company announced that Min Hee Jin would no longer serve as the CEO of ADOR. Internal director Kim Joo Young would replace her, taking over the position. At the same time, they also announced that Min Hee Jin would continue to serve as an inside director for NewJeans.

Following that, all five members of the girl group opened a burner YouTube channel and held an unexpected live broadcast, giving an ultimatum to HYBE to reappoint her as the CEO by September 25. 2 days later, on September 13, Min Hee Jin herself filed for an injunction seeking reinstatement as the HYBE subsidiary’s CEO.

On September 24, NewJeans members along with their parents held an emergency meeting with current ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young. They have reiterated their demands for half an hour. However, the outcome seems to be not aligned with their requests following ADOR’s statement today.

