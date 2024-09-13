‘Better not to do this’: Min Hee Jin's side claims NewJeans ‘independently’ held YouTube live despite warnings

In a shocking turn of events, Min Hee Jin’s side reportedly claimed to have advised against NewJeans’ guerrilla livestream on YouTube. Her representatives stated that they had asked the group not to do this as it includes many potential risks, including breach of their exclusive contracts with HYBE.

On September 13, KBS reported that Min Hee Jin’s side allegedly advised against NewJeans’ public statement through YouTube Live, which the group held on September 11, bringing many accusations against HYBE.

“It’s better not to do this," the former ADOR CEO reportedly warned the quintet, explaining there could be potential risks, including the violation of their exclusive contracts and the possibility of misunderstandings.

“The members independently decided to speak out because they felt it was strange for the key parties involved to remain silent," Min Hee Jin’s side emphasized.

According to the report, they further revealed that NewJeans expressed their desire to hold a press conference but were discouraged by their team due to the potential damages it could cause. However, despite warnings, the members were reportedly adamant and processed to hold a live stream on YouTube instead.

This new update comes two days after the girl group opened a burner YouTube account to voice their concerns following Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR CEO. They have stated that they want the original ADOR back with integrated management and production. If HYBE agrees with them, Min Hee Jin should be reinstated by September 25.

In addition, they have also accused HYBE of mistreatment and claimed to have not received any resolution after complaining about the same to new ADOR CEO Kim Joo Young.

Following the unexpected live, Min Hee Jin filed for an injunction at the Seoul Central District Court to be reinstated as ADOR CEO. She stated that she cannot accept her dismissal and plans on summoning an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting at the agency, depending on the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, HYBE reportedly stated to KBS, “The decision to dismiss Min Hee-jin was made independently by ADOR's board of directors," adding that it is regrettable that Min Hee Jin didn’t comply with this decision.

