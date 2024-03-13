Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, has been creating a lot of buzz in the world of cinema. During its world premiere, he was asked if the movie can be hailed as a South Asian John Wick. To which he responded that the movie he created has influences from various sources that he has been following since his childhood, and one of them is Korean cinema.

Dev Patel credits Korean cinema as the inspiration for Monkey Man

On March 12, 2024, Monkey Man’s world premiere was held, and many people from the industry attended it. However, the director of the movie, Dev Patel was asked how he feels about people referring to this movie as the South Asian John Wick. He replied that although he loves the franchise, the movie is not influenced only by one place. He took inspiration from various actors, especially the films that he grew up watching.

Dev Patel went on to mention that Bruce Lee, Summo Hung, Jet Lee, and Jackie Chan are some of the action heroes who have had a great impact on his life. Moreover, he also mentioned that he took huge inspiration from the Korean cinema, which completely changed his life. He further gave credit to Bollywood action movies as well, which have been a huge part of his childhood.

Money Man plot and release date

Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, the actor also co-wrote the movie alongside Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The movie stars Dev Patel in the lead role alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Brahim Chab, Adithi Kalkunte, Joseph J.U. Taylor, Nagesh Bhonsle, Jino A. Samuel, and more. The movie is set to be released on April 5, 2024, by Universal Pictures in the United States.

In Monkey Man, inspired by the legendary Hanuman, Dev Patel portrays Kid, an ordinary young man surviving in an underground fight club. Each night, Kid gets beaten up by more experienced fighters to earn money while wearing a gorilla mask. Driven by years of pent-up rage, he hatches a plan to infiltrate the elite section of society. With his scarred hands, Kid unleashes a wave of vengeance, settling scores with those who wronged him in his traumatic past. The film weaves a compelling narrative, exploring themes of resilience and revenge through Kid's explosive journey.