Monkey Man: Sobhita Dhulipala is proud of director Dev Patel; says 'Look what you made, kid'

Dev Patil's first movie as a director, Monkey Man, just came out in theaters. Sobhita Dhulipala, who has an important part in the film, posted some pictures from the premiere event on Instagram. She also expressed her admiration for the actor-filmmaker.

Sobhita Dhulipala shares from Monkey Man Premiere

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her Instagram to share pictures from the Monkey Man movie event. In the first picture, she strikes a pose with Dev Patel. Sobhita shines in an exquisite white ensemble, while Dev exudes elegance in a suit. Following that, we see the film's poster illuminated on the big screen. Additionally, there are more candid shots of the actress alongside the Monkey Man cast, including Sikandar Kher and Makarand Deshpande.

Accompanying the photos is a heartfelt message from Sobhita to her co-star and director, Dev. She expresses, “So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid :) Monkey Man out now, in theaters worldwide.” Actress Saiyami Kher shares her appreciation by leaving a comment under Sobhita's post, featuring a black heart emoji.

Take a look:

Dev Patel dubs Sobhita Dhulipala breathtakingly beautiful

A few days ago, Dev engaged with fans on Reddit, where the actor-director revealed why he decided to cast Sobhita as the female lead in the film.

Dev commended the actress, stating, "Not only is she breathtakingly beautiful - but she carries pain well as a performer. I wanted to find a leading woman that was trapped in a corrupt system like my character but somehow she has a strength and takes the lead in our interactions. She’s not a damsel in distress but instead a woman caught up in a horrible reality. She notices this young man is struggling and in fact stops him from being exposed ”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Another Reddit user asked him about the stress of directing, writing, and acting in the film. They inquired whether it was less stressful because he had more control over things. To this the Slumdog Millionaire star responded, "WE KNOW THIS GUYS! It was the most demanding thing I've ever done in my life. Everyday we faced absolute catastrophe - I begged our financier not to shut us down a few weeks before principle photography - We were meant to shoot in India then covid hit - I lost, my initial production designer and DOP and the film was basically dead - then we pivoted and went to a tiny island in Indonesia where we could create a bubble in an empty hotel for the whole crew of nearly 500 people… it was a grueling nine months of absolute joy and utter chaos.

He added, "All of the locations we prepped for months at - we lost day of - so we had to adapt last minute - the borders closed also I couldn't bring in lots of supporting characters so i ended up having to put every tailor, lighting guy, accountant etc in front of the camera - speaking of cameras most of our equipment broke and we couldn't fly in new stuff so we literally shot stuff on my mobile phone, go pros - when a crane broke we ended creating this camera rig from rope which I termed the “pendulum cam” which swings over a large crowd of people then detaches and the operators run through the crowd whilst it was rolling."

"ALSO there were days when I would turn up to set and we literally didn't have any tops to the tables in the VIP room sequence - i asked the set designer and they said they literally didn't have any money in the account to buy the glass. So I had to shoot above the shoulders as one of our producers ran his personal credit card to buy the glass to cover the table tops so we could shoot the rest of the scene", he continued.

"Speaking of tables we only had three or four break away tables so once I would perform a huge bulk of stunts I would scream CUT and then immediately all of us would get on our hands and knees looking for all of the broken pieces of wood to glue the tables back together for the next shot… in a very long nutshell every obstacle provided us with a new opportunity to innovate. BOOM", he concluded.

Advertisement

The movie Monkey Man is released on 5th April. Other than Patel, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Adithi Kalkunte. The movie is being produced by Jordan Peele.

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chopra wears radiant smile as she poses alongside Sobhita Dhulipala; fans dub them 'queens'