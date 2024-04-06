Will Dev Patel's Monkey Man Release Across Theaters In India? Here's What We Know So Far

Monkey Man is one of the latest movies that promises a grand action. With the kicks and punches flying all over the screen throughout the movie, the Indian theaters might have just delayed the release of the film a bit more.

Read on and learn what might been the reason for this delay.

Monkey Man release delayed in India

One of the most anticipated movies of this month is Monkey Man, without a doubt. The movie which was already released throughout the world on 5 April, was postponed in India, making the audience desperate and confused.

Although the action movie was anticipated with a release date of 19 April, it is still surrounded by doubts, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has not given it a go.

It was earlier reported that the movie had been delayed as it was clashing with the release of two major Bollywood movies, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and also with the sports biopic of Ajay Devgn named Maidaan.

As per an insider close to Bollywood Hungama, although the makers plan to release the film on the mentioned and postponed date, the CBFC has still not given it their clearance.

As per the sources, "The film has excessive violence, and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience.”

Sighting these tensions, “The Censor process is expected to take time. Also, the Universal Studios team in the USA needs to permit the changes asked by the CBFC. Once they approve, the local team will carry out the changes, and only then, the team will announce the release date," stated the sources.

When will Monkey Man be released in India?

Further talking about the movie, the source had mentioned that the decided release of Monkey Man, which was on 19 April will only be possible if the censorship process gets completed on time.

If not, the film will be pushed to the next weekend, which is 26 April.

Two trailers had already been released in English and Hindi of the Dev Patel starring movie by Universal Pictures India, in the country, and had mentions of a 19 April release.

However, the recent ones did not have any date specified for its release. Similarly, the audience who are becoming eager, day by day can see the movie’s name and poster on BookMyShow India, a release date, and the booking section are noticed to be missing.

Monkey Man marks Dev Patel's directorial debut and tells a tale of a young man filled with rage who finds an answer to attend the sinisters who took everything from him.

