Monkey Man: Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about her call girl character in Dev Patel's film; 'That is really an honor'

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The actress has grabbed headlines once again as she embarked on her Hollywood journey in the recently released film Monkey Man, co-starring Dev Patel. In a new interview, Sobhita talked about her debut Hollywood project Monkey Man, and playing a call girl role and also shared her experience working with Patel. For the unversed, Monkey Man is the directorial debut of Dev Patel.

Sobhita Dhulipala on her Monkey Man character

In Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala played the role of Sita, a call girl. Her business is the pleasure of powerful but despicable men. Talking about her role, Sobhita told The New York Times, “Those are really beautifully complex humans. To be considered someone who can be trusted with characters like that is really an honor… If something inspires me or there’s some value I can bring to the story, I want to belong with it."

Sobhita Dhulipala on working with Dev Patel in Monkey Man

The Made In Heaven 2 star also opened up about working with Dev Patel in Monkey Man. Talking about their dynamic, she said that it is a different kind of relationship altogether.

"There’s trust, fear, vulnerability, and you move as one pack, one team. There’s a certain purity and passion there — working with a first-time filmmaker. So I came on board, I jumped on board," she said.

About Monkey Man

Helmed by Dev Patel, the film was completed in 2021 and then sold to an OTT platform for reportedly 30 million dollars. The film marks Dev's directorial debut and stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles.

Monkey Man portrays a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor, powerless people. The film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.

Meanwhile, Monkey Man was released worldwide on April 5 but was postponed in India. Even though the action movie was anticipated with a release date of 19 April, it is still in doubt, as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India has not given it a go. According to Bollywood Hungama, the decided release of Monkey Man, which was on 19 April will only be possible if the censorship process gets completed on time but if not, the film will be pushed to the next weekend, which is 26 April.

