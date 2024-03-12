WATCH: Dev Patel tears up after receiving standing ovation at Monkey Man’s world premiere

Dev Patel is gearing up to display his acting chops in the action-packed thriller Monkey Man. Renowned for his versatile roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, and Hotel Mumbai, Patel takes on the role of a vigilante superhero in this upcoming project, where he not only wrote the script but also took on the roles of director and producer. The emotional moment unfolded at the SXSW world premiere, where Patel was moved to tears after the audience gave him a standing ovation, marking a highlight in his multifaceted journey with Monkey Man.

Dev Patel gets emotional after receiving standing ovation

In a heartfelt video posted on Twitter, Dev Patel couldn't contain his emotions as the audience showered him with applause during the end credits of the screening. Overwhelmed, he expressed his gratitude with folded hands, struggling to hold back tears. In a speechless moment, the actor was visibly moved by the warm reception.

Take a look:

About Monkey Man

Drawing inspiration from the legendary Hanuman, Monkey Man features Patel as Kid, an ordinary young man surviving in an underground fight club. Night after night, donning a gorilla mask, Kid endures brutal beatings from more renowned fighters for financial gain. Fueled by years of pent-up rage, he finds a way to infiltrate the city's ominous elite enclave. Unleashing his mysteriously scarred hands, a torrent of retribution ensues, settling scores with those who robbed him of everything during a traumatic childhood. The film unfolds as a powerful narrative, exploring resilience and revenge through the lens of Kid's explosive journey.

Advertisement

In the heart-pounding action-thriller Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel from his original narrative and screenplay co-authored with Paul Angunawela and John Collee, viewers can anticipate an adrenaline-fueled ride filled with breathtaking fight and chase sequences. The film boasts a stellar international cast, including Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

Dev Patel takes on multiple roles, not just as the director but also as a producer alongside a powerhouse team that includes Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and others. While initial reports hinted at a $30 million deal with Netflix, Peele's belief in the movie's potential led to a strategic decision for a theatrical release, emphasizing the film's cinematic brilliance and appeal.

Monkey Man promises an immersive experience, blending high-octane action with a star-studded ensemble, creating a cinematic spectacle worth the big screen experience.

About Dev Patel and his work front

Dev Patel, born on April 23, 1990, is a distinguished British actor who initially gained recognition as Anwar Kharral in the E4 teen drama Skins (2007). His breakthrough occurred with the role of Jamal Malik in Danny Boyle's critically acclaimed Slumdog Millionaire (2008), earning him a nomination for the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor.

Patel's career evolved with leading roles in comedy-dramas like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) and its sequel (2015), the sci-fi thriller Chappie (2015), and a supporting role in the HBO series The Newsroom (2012–2014). His portrayal of Saroo Brierley in the drama Lion (2016) garnered him a British Academy Film Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Subsequently, Patel showcased his talent in independent films such as Hotel Mumbai (2018), The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019), and The Green Knight (2021), solidifying his status as a versatile and accomplished actor in the industry.

ALSO READ: Monkey Man Trailer OUT: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel directorial; Siddhant Chaturvedi goes ‘wow’