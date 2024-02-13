Sushmita Sen is very 'strong woman', says Aarya co-star Sikander Kher; 'It's always nice to be around her'

Sikander Kher's performance as Daulat in Aarya has left fans spellbound. Throughout the three seasons, the actor skillfully kept viewers on the edge of their seats with his mysterious character. His on-screen chemistry with Sushmita Sen received widespread acclaim. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Sikander Kher opened up about his bond with the actress.

Sikander Kher considers Sushmita Sen to be an exceptionally resilient woman

During a recent discussion, Sikander Kher was questioned about his off-screen relationship with Sushmita Sen. He expressed, "She is always warm! The other day we bumped into each other, and she was giving media bites. But the minute she saw me, we hugged and were giving bites together. We've spent a lot of time together, and she has a great sense of humor, which takes away half of the pressure. She's very chill and a strong woman. And she's been doing it for so many years. It's always nice to be around her."

A couple of days ago, the Monica, O My Darling also spoke to Zoom about a tense moment that occurred on the sets back in 2023. While filming the show, Sushmita suffered a heart attack on set. Kher revealed that the incident was alarming for everyone involved, especially for the Main Hoon Na actress and her family.

However, upon returning to the set and resuming shooting, there was no discernible difference. Sushmita was fully committed, giving her all at 100 percent. Fortunately, she has since recovered and is in excellent health. Despite the initial scare, her resilience and self-care ensured her swift recovery, allowing her to return to the set. Sikander expressed their relief at having her back and enjoyed spending time together, laughing, playing table tennis, and, of course, occasionally working.

Sikander Kher's work front

Kher has a significant role in Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, co-starring Sobhita Dhulipala, scheduled for release on April 5th. Additionally, he will be featured in Citadel, a project by Raj & DK, alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Moreover, he is set to star in Dukaan, a film produced by Neeraj Pandey, and is also involved in a comedy film.

