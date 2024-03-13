‘It’s A New Vibe’: Jordan Peele Talks About Monkey Man While Dev Patel Weighs In On Filming Struggles

It has been a challenging road for Dev Patel, who is about to make his directing debut with Monkey Man. For this independent picture, the actor who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire took on the role of director. Positive feedback was received when Dev presented Monkey Man at a late-night show at the South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

Jordan Peele found Monkey Man to be a perfect movie

Additionally, the movie received a standing ovation from the audience at the SXSW festival. After the movie, Dev gave a Q&A session and discussed behind the scenes. He disclosed during the conversation that while filming the movie, he shattered several bones. “I broke my foot two weeks before the shoot, my toes and stuff. That was painful. Then, I tore my shoulder. And then, in the middle of that bathroom fight, day two, I broke my hand. That was like, ‘Okay, here we go again. Production is going to go down.’ I can’t wear a cast in this movie too,” as reported by Slash Film.

After Netflix had canceled the movie, Dev got a call telling him that Jordan Peele had enjoyed it. The excitement, gory battle scenes, and revenge seen in the new film Monkey Man are precisely the kinds of stories Jordan Peele hoped to depict. Through his Monkeypaw Productions, Peele produced the action thriller. He also assisted in its premiere on Monday, March 11, at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

On the red carpet, Peele declared, “Monkey Man is the perfect fit for Monkeypaw Productions,” Peele said on the red carpet. “This is a movie that has all the things that we love. It’s got meaning. It’s got grace. It’s a beautiful film. And it also has Dev Patel kicking butt throughout the entire film and being awesome. It’s a new vibe.” During their Zoom connection, Peele requested that Patel share all of the difficulties he had encountered while filming “Monkey Man.” Universal joined after Peele. Peele pumped the crowd at Monday’s Paramount Theatre premiere.

As Peele put it, “This is a movie that just has to be seen in a theatre with a big, boisterous crowd. Films are capable of being anything, as this film demonstrates. You still can kick a lot of people in the process of making a movie that tells an incredible tale with depth, meaning, and purpose.”

What is Monkey Man about?

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was in the biggest slum in India, and production went down. It kept going down, and we found a way to pivot constantly to make this film,” he added. Patel shot part of the movie with his iPhone and said he threw everything at his directorial debut to get it done.

As per the official movie plot, Dev Patel portrays “Kid,” a young man orphaned in India and now works in an underground fight club where he is brutally defeated in mixed martial arts MMA bouts in exchange for cash. The child wants to get revenge on a bunch of dishonest leaders who take advantage of the underprivileged and kill his mother. The movie takes place in Yatana, a made-up Indian city.

“After years of suppressed rage, Kid finds a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite,” reads the film’s official description. His enigmatic, scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to get revenge on the individuals who stole everything from him as his childhood trauma boils over.

