Monkey Man: Priyanka Chopra impressed with Dev Patel’s directorial debut; gives shoutout to entire team

Priyanka Chopra has now become a global icon who has ruled Bollywood and has started taking over Hollywood too. But she is not just an actor but also an artist who appreciates and lauds great work. A while ago, she gave a shoutout to British actor and filmmaker Dev Patel who stepped into the world of filmmaking with the action thriller film Monkey Man.

A couple of hours ago, Priyanka Chopra took to social media and reposted a clip from Dev Patel’s directorial debut project titled Monkey Man. PeeCee was impressed by what she saw. Hence, she didn’t hesitate in appreciating and lauding the talent and hard work of the actor-filmmaker. In her Instagram stories, she penned, “Bravo #DevPatel. What an impressive debut!”

More about Monkey Man

It’s an action thriller film directed and co-produced by Dev Patel. While he also plays the titular role in the film, Dev is joined by an impressive cast of actors like Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripathy, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Adithi Kalkunte, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Makarand Deshpande, Jatin Malik and Zakir Hussain. On April 11, the movie was released theatrically in the United States and Canada. Not just the critics, the audience also loved the movie.

Hence, some of them took to the comments section of the film’s post to pen their positive thoughts about the film. A user wrote, “I loved this movie so much! Need to go see it again!,” while another opined, “I saw Monkey Man yesterday on Monday with my dad and oh my god, this is one of the best action movie I’ve ever seen and hopefully we can get a sequel!” While some thought the film was perfect, others opined that it was going to be nominated for the Oscars.

Another user commented, “I haven't been this hyped about a movie in a long time! I've seen it twice!” while a fifth shared, “Movie of the year.” The film is yet to be released for the audience in India.

