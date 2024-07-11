ENHYPEN achieves personal best pre-order sales surpassing 2.2 million copies of 2nd full album ROMANCE : UNTOLD

ENHYPEN has achieved a new milestone with their upcoming second full-length album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, surpassing 2.2 million stock pre-orders. This marks their highest pre-order sales to date, setting a new record for the group. The album is slated for release on July 12 at 1 p.m. KST, promising an eagerly anticipated return for ENHYPEN fans worldwide.

ENHYPEN records highest pre-order sales with ROMANCE : UNTOLD

On July 11, ENHYPEN achieved a remarkable milestone as they surpassed 2.2 million stock pre-orders for their highly anticipated second full-length album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD. This achievement marks a new personal best for the group since their debut, highlighting their growing popularity and strong fan base.

According to CJ ENM, the album distributor, pre-orders soared to over 2.2 million copies by 2 p.m. KST, underscoring the immense anticipation surrounding the album's release. On the same day, ENHYPEN held a showcase ahead of the album's official release scheduled for July 12, where the septet’s youngest member Ni-ki expressed excitement over the milestone, saying, "We heard that we exceeded 2.2 million stock pre-orders and we’re beyond surprised. We’re thrilled to share this good news right before our comeback."

Meanwhile, Heeseung added, "Preparing for this album was challenging as we carefully considered our direction. With this great news, I think we can now focus on our promotions with even more enthusiasm."

More details about ENHYPEN’s forthcoming album ROMANCE : UNTOLD

ENHYPEN is gearing up for an exciting comeback with their second full-length album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, set to drop on July 12 at 1 p.m. KST. The group has been building anticipation with a flurry of teasers and promotions, including multiple music video teasers, concept photos, and a concept cinema trailer.

Their title track, XO (Only If You Say Yes), has especially piqued interest as it has been produced in collaboration with American singer-songwriter JVKE, who will feature on the English version of the song.

Take a look at the teaser here;

The album promises a rich musical experience with a total of eight new songs, each contributing to the theme of untold romances and personal growth. ENHYPEN has shown their artistic evolution through various concept films and posters, creating a visual and thematic narrative that aligns with the album's concept.

