Did Jeon Jong Seok not wear seatbelt in viral photo with Han So Hee? Actress addresses controversy

Jeon Jong Seo, the famous South Korean actress who amazed audiences with her performance in her recent rom-com drama Wedding Impossible recently went viral for a photo with her new co-star Han So Hee.

Jeon Jong Seo has now broken the silence over the no-seatbelt controversy that began from the photos she shared with Han So Hee.

Jeon Jong Seo says she was wearing a seatbelt, addressing the controversy over PICS shared with Han So Hee

On July 16, 2024, Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo shared a series of gorgeous photos where they made many poses in a car.

However, the photos did not sit right with some netizens as they thought the Wedding Impossible actress was not wearing a seatbelt. To address the confusion, Jeon Jong Seo, later took to her Instagram and posted another photo with Han So Hee where the seatbelt was clearly visible and captioned the photo “I wore my seatbelt, don’t worry.”

See Jeon Jong Seo’s Instagram story addressing the no-seatbelt controversy here:

Jeon Jong Seo and Han So Hee will soon lead the upcoming noir K-drama Project Y. The filming for Project Y is set to begin later this year. Given their adorable chemistry in the photos shared by both actresses, it can be expected that their synergy in Project Y will be a treat to watch.

Have a look at the photos shared by Jeon Jong Seo and Han So Hee here:

Know Jeon Jong Seo and Han So Hee

Jeon Jong Seo is one of the top South Korean actresses who has exhibited her immense talent on the screen through diverse roles in movies and K-dramas. She is best known for the movies Ballerina, Burning, Nothing Serious, and The Call.

Her noted K-dramas are Wedding Impossible and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. She will be seen leading the historical K-drama The Queen ‘Woo’ alongside Ji Chang Wook soon.

Han So Hee has established herself as one of the most spectacular actresses, given her wide bandwidth of performances across different genres. Her noted K-dramas include Nevertheless, My Name Soundtrack #1, Gyeongseong Creature, and The World of The Married.

