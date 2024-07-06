PICS: Han So Hee hangs out with Gyeongseong Creature co-star Park Seo Joon and director Jung Dong Yoon

Han So Hee has delighted fans by sharing a glimpse into her recent hangout with her Gyeongseong Creature co-star Park Seo Joon and the show's director Jung Dong Yoon. The actress posted a series of photos on her social media, capturing candid moments and the close camaraderie between the trio.

On July 5, Han So Hee took to her Instagram handle to share a delightful moment with her Gyeongseong Creature co-star Park Seo Joon and director Jung Dong Yoon. The monochromatic, blurred picture captures the trio candidly posing together, seemingly inside a photo booth, exuding a casual and friendly vibe.

Take a look at Han So Hee’s post here;

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actors and director off-screen, sparking excitement and speculation about the upcoming season 2 of the series. Han So Hee's post garnered swift attention and affection from followers, who eagerly await more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Gyeongseong Creature, heightening anticipation for what promises to be an intriguing collaboration.

More details about Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon’s Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature is a gripping South Korean historical drama that intertwines suspense, mystery, and horror against the backdrop of 1945 Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul) under Japanese occupation. The series delves into the atrocities of the era, where civilians are subjected to secret biological experiments by Japanese forces. At its heart are compelling characters like Jang Tae Sang (played by Park Seo Joon), the shrewd pawnshop owner and informant, and Yoon Chae Ok (portrayed by Han So Hee), a determined tracker searching for her missing mother amidst the chaos.

Claudia Kim adds depth as Yukiko Maeda, a powerful Japanese noblewoman with hidden agendas, while a strong supporting cast including Wi Ha Joon, Kim Hae Sook, and Jo Han Chul enriches the narrative. The first season, released on Netflix, garnered attention for its intense storyline and meticulous period detailing. With a second season set to explore present-day themes, Gyeongseong Creature promises continued intrigue and emotional resonance, amplifying anticipation among fans eager to uncover more of its dark, compelling tale.

