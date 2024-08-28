Did SEVETEEN’s Mingyu and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo go on late night cycle date? Here's why fans think so

Fans suspect that ’97-liner friends SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo recently went out together. The duo is part of the close-knit '97 liner group, which also includes BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, and NCT’s Jaehyun. This group is well-known for their strong friendships.’

A few days ago, Mingyu shared photos from a late-night bike ride, showing off his playful side in a pink outfit. The next day, Cha Eun Woo posted similar images of himself cycling under the night sky, looking like a professional cyclist. The almost identical timing and striking similarities in their posts have led fans to speculate that the two may have enjoyed a ‘cycling date’ together, with each capturing moments for the other.

Netizens believe that it’s no coincidence that these ’97-liner besties posted such similar photos back-to-back. Fans are speculating that Mingyu and Cha Eun Woo, who went on a “cycling date” together, likely served as each other’s photographers which isn’t too uncommon for the group. Some multi-fans are expressing disappointment that their fellow bestie, BTS’ Jungkook, couldn’t join them, as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Cha Eun Woo is preparing for his next solo release. The singer has announced a new single titled Hey Hello, a collaboration with Norwegian artist Peder Elias, set to drop on August 30. This will mark Cha Eun Woo’s first solo track since his debut album ENTITY.

On August 27, the ASTRO member shared the exciting news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, revealing that the new single will be released at midnight KST (8:30 PM IST) on August 30.

Sharing the news with fans, Cha Eun Woo unveiled a stunning poster featuring the silhouettes of the two collaborators against a backdrop with playful font displaying the song’s title.

This single marks Cha Eun Woo’s first collaboration with Norwegian singer Peder Elias and his first solo release since the debut of his album ENTITY. On the work front, Cha Eun Woo released his debut mini-album ENTITY in February. This album marked a significant milestone in his career as he ventured into the solo music scene. All the tracks from the EP received praise from fans, further establishing his status as a rising solo artist.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was recognized as one of the top new-generation dancers alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa by the Kwon Twins from Street Man Fighter. In episode 17 of BIGBANG's Daesung's YouTube show Jib Daesung, choreographers and dancers Deukie and Dony, known as the Kwon Twins, named BLACKPINK's Lisa and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu as the leading dancers of the new generation.

