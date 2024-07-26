ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo joins Park Eun Bin in talks to be part of new superhero K-drama The Wonder Fools

Idol-turned-actor Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO has been offered a role in the new SBS drama The Wonder Fools (working title). Cha Eun Woo is set to join Park Eun Bin in this upcoming superhero K-drama, and she is also in talks to star. The series will mark a reunion for Park Eun Bin and the director of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, as he will be at the helm for this project.

Cha Eun Woo in talks to star in The Wonder Fools

On July 26, Cha Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, announced that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has been offered a role in the drama The Wonder Fools and is currently in discussions about joining the cast, with promising prospects.

Park Eun Bin, who previously collaborated with Yoo In Shik on Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is also in discussions to join the drama. If cast, Cha Eun Woo will team up with Park Eun Bin as lead Lee Woon Jung and Eun Bin will play Eun Chae Ni. Meeting the lively and whimsical Eun Chae Ni helps Lee Woon Jung move past his loneliness and find the joy in connecting with others.

The Wonder Fools (working title) will follow the story of "flawed" superheroes who struggle with the unpredictable nature of their superpowers. The drama will be directed by Yoo In Shik, known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and the script will be written by Heo Da Joong, the writer of Extreme Job. Filming is set to start in the latter half of this year.

More about The Wonder Fools

The Wonder Fools, formerly known as The B Team, is based on a concept originally developed by the legendary writer Stan Lee. Initially conceived six years ago, it explores the emergence of Asian superheroes. Despite Stan Lee's passing in 2018, his influence remains powerful within the comic community, continuing to inspire the foundation of this new and exciting drama.

In The B Team, Park Eun Bin will play Eun Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the Big Hand Restaurant owner. Eun Chae Ni is known for her intelligence, politeness, and strong work ethic. As she grows older, she becomes more determined and fearless in chasing her own dreams, often pushing boundaries and taking risks.

