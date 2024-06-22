Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won performs to 2PM’s My House during her fanmeeting BE MY ONE in Seoul; Watch

Kim Ji Won, recently seen in Queen of Tears, kicked off her fan meeting BE MY ONE tour starting in Seoul on June 22. During the event, Kim Ji Won impressed fans by showcasing her singing and performance skills, including a rendition of 2PM's My House and various other songs. Fans praised her for her stable vocals, adept dance moves, and impressive rapping skills, highlighting her versatility as an entertainer.

Kim Ji Won wows fans during BE MY ONE

Kim Ji Won made her debut show for the BE MY ONE fan meeting today in Seoul on June 22. The actress surprised fans with an impressive display of singing and dancing skills during the event. Known primarily for her acting talent, Kim Ji Won's transformation into a performer akin to an idol amazed fans and netizens alike.

During the fan meeting, Kim Ji Won impressed the audience by starting off with a lively cover of 2PM's My House, complete with choreography. She explained that she chose the song to warmly welcome her fans, likening it to inviting them into her own home. Her confidence and skilled dance moves were apparent, leaving fans in disbelief that this was her first major stage performance of this kind.

However, the surprise performances for fans didn’t stop there! Kim Ji Won continued to impress by singing a series of songs live, captivating the crowd with her fairy-like voice.

Her performances included Kim Nayoung’s heartfelt OST for her recent K-drama Queen of Tears titled From The Bottom Of My Heart, LEEHI’s emotional ballad ONLY, and Girls’ Generation Taeyeon’s popular song Can You Hear Me. Each song showcased a different aspect of her vocal skills, solidifying her multifaceted talent as a performer beyond her acting career.

Fans were also delighted with adorable photocards of Kim Ji Won, which added a personal touch to the event. She further connected with her audience by sharing a behind-the-scenes video that offered insight into the hard work behind her performance.

The video included scenes of her recording songs in the studio and rehearsing choreography diligently, giving fans a glimpse of her dedication and effort. As clips of her impressive performances circulated on social media, Kim Ji Won's unexpected talents received widespread praise and admiration.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won recently starred in the K-drama Queen of Tears, appearing alongside Kim Soo Hyun, who is currently hosting his own fan meeting. Known for her solid acting skills, Kim Ji Won has made notable appearances in dramas such as The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Fight My Way, and My Liberation Notes.

Her latest drama, Queen of Tears, particularly stood out by achieving the highest viewership rating in tvN's history, garnering significant attention and love from viewers.

