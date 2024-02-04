Marry My Husband has clean-bowled the audiences. Starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Sung Ha Yoon in the lead roles, the revenge drama has seen steady popularity among international viewers who have categorically appreciated its highly exciting storyline.

About Na In Woo

Born in 1994, actor Na In Woo debuted in supporting roles across K-dramas and films from 2013 onwards. By the later part of the decade, the actor was onto much longer roles making his presence known in the industry. It was with Mr. Queen that Na In Woo had the opportunity to leave a mark, and he followed it up with a challenge to take on the role of On Dal in River Where the Moon Rises in the middle of filming.

Na In Woo’s overhaul earned him praise and set the groundwork for his upcoming lead roles in Jinxed at First and Longing for You. In the middle of this, he successfully joined the cast of 2 Days & 1 Night as a permanent member and was able to unleash his goofy side to the viewers. Steadily growing his fanbase, Na In Woo was then cast in the role of Yoo Jihyuk in the ongoing hit Studio Dragon production Marry My Husband opposite Park Min Young and has been slaying his portrayal.

Na In Woo's interview for Marry My Husband

In an exclusive chat with us, Na In Woo dished about his latest and ongoing portrayal of Yoo Jihyuk, where he embodies the role of a man helping Park Min Young’s Kang Jiwon in her quest for revenge against her cheating husband and the betrayal of her best friend, played by Lee Yi Kyung and Sung Ha Yoon respectively.

Advertisement

What kind of a person do you think Yoo Jihyuk is to Yang Jiwon? And vice versa?

Na In Woo: For Kang Jiwon, Yoo Jihyuk is someone she wants to keep leaning on, and for Yoo Jihyuk, Kang Jiwon is someone he wants to protect. For Jihyuk in his second life, Jiwon is a reason to live.

What is your off-screen equation like with Lee Yi Kyung who is your on-screen rival? If you could say one thing to Park Minhwan what would it be?

Na In Woo: Unlike onscreen, we're usually the kind of brothers who rely on each other. Yi Kyung is such a 'life of the party’ that it's fun and encouraging to be around him. However, I would strongly warn Park Minhwan not to act like that.

As an actor what is your goal for 2024 and what is your goal as a person named Na In Woo? How would you like people to perceive Marry My Husband?

Na In Woo: As an actor, my goal is to keep showing a new side of myself, and I'm always trying to do that with every drama, and I want to meet more of my fans around the world.

As a person Na In Woo, my goal is to become a more solid person.

And I hope that viewers will recognize Marry My Husband as a drama that resonates with many people and gives them a sense of excitement.

Yoo Ji Hyuk is cold and awkward but expresses emotions through actions so how did it feel to bring a character like that to life?

Na In Woo: I've never acted a character like Yoo Ji Hyuk before, and he has a personality quite different from mine, which made it challenging for me to act, but I felt a sense of accomplishment as much. Thank you so much for loving us.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ji Chang Wook dishes on ‘green flag’ role in Welcome to Samdalri, chemistry with Shin Hye Sun, more