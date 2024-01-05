Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Bak, and more are running in life’s race in Doctor Slump teaser posters
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s reunion drama after The Heirs, titled Doctor Slump, has released new posters featuring its lead cast.
-
Doctor Slump released main group poster with four leads
-
Character poster were also released
Doctor Slump releases a new teaser! JTBC has revealed charming new posters for the upcoming Doctor Slump drama.
Doctor Slump tells the heartwarming tale of two former rivals reuniting and unexpectedly becoming each other's support during life's toughest moments in this romantic comedy.
Group poster for Doctor Slump
In the newly released posters of Doctor Slump, the four leads of the drama are captured catching their breath on a running track. Whether slowing down or taking a brief pause, the exhausted doctors convey their struggle as they face the camera.
The group poster's relatable caption reads "In everyone's life, there comes a moment when it needs CPR.”
Character poster for Doctor Slump
Doctor Slump introduces its four leads with character posters. Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a top plastic surgeon who has always been at the top of his class. Yeo Jung Woo’s stellar career faces unexpected jeopardy after a unique and strange medical incident, despite his reputation for unparalleled skills.
In the same vein, Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome. Known for her brilliance and tireless work ethic since school, Ha Neul is a dedicated workaholic who struggles to let go and enjoy leisure. However, when life takes an unexpected turn, she resolves to make a positive change.
Yoon Bak takes on the role of Bin Dae Young, a boastful plastic surgeon who enjoys flaunting his skills. Dae Young harbors a one-sided rivalry with his highly successful former college classmate, Yeo Jung Woo. Despite the competition, he possesses a deep understanding of Jung Woo that surpasses others.
Lastly, Gong Sung Ha embodies the character Lee Hong Ran, an anesthesiologist and loyal best friend to Nam Ha Neul since their college days. Hong Ran's life becomes intertwined with Bin Dae Young, presenting a mix of differences between them and surprising similarities through which they relate.
More about Doctor Slump
The Doctor Slump production team hints at the unique connections forming in the drama. From the rekindled bond between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, who share both their brightest and darkest moments, to the intriguing encounter between Bin Dae Young and Lee Hong Ran, these four characters will become intricately entangled in special ways throughout the storyline.
The production team emphasizes that the realistic and relatable story of these doctors in Doctor Slump will evoke a fluttering heart and bring smiles to viewers. The much-anticipated drama is set to premiere on January 27 at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST.
