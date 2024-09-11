Hyun Bin expresses gratitude to wife Son Ye Jin at film Harbin's TIFF premiere; says ‘She understands and accepts me’

Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, and more starrer 2024 spy film Harbin had its global premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. During a red carpet interview, Hyun Bin gave a shoutout to his wife Son Ye Jin, when asked if he received any help from her while filming Harbin.

On September 9, Hyun Bin graced the TIFF red carpet with his Harbin co-actor Lee Dong Wook. In an interview, the actor was asked to talk about if his wife Son Ye Jin had helped him during the filming process of this spy film.

He didn’t waste any moment to reveal that the actress’ understanding was enough support for him. With a bright smile he expressed his gratitude saying, “Since she is also in the same profession, she understands and accepts me. I am just very grateful for that.”

Showing his affection for his wife, he added, “She supported me in every aspect.” Truly, Hyun Bin never misses a chance to talk about his beautiful relationship with his wife Son Ye Jin.

Meanwhile, his new spy film Harbin had its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 as part of its Gala section. The film is now slated to meet moviegoers in theatres across South Korea starting this December.

Set in the backdrop of 1909, the jolting spy film narrates a web of suspicion between those who are heading towards Harbin for a sole cause and a thrilling chase between the pursuers who are trying to track them down.

Hyun Bin stars as a ruthless freedom fighter Ahn Jung Geun, who is always prepared to slay his enemies. Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook embodies the character of Lee Chang Seop, an independence fighter in conflict with Ahn Jung Geun.

Jeon Yeo Been plays the role of a noblewoman from Vladivostok named Gong Bu In. Park Jung Min portrays Woo Deok Soon while Jo Woo Jin transforms into Kim Sang Hyun, two fighters who are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the cause. Harbin also stars Park Hoon and Yoo Jae Myung in two pivotal roles.

