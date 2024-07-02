Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won and Baek Sung Chul spotted filming for upcoming romance K-drama Drunken Romance in Busan; PIC

Actors Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, and Baek Sung Chul were spotted filming their upcoming Korean drama Drunken Romance in Busan, South Korea. On April 29, ENA announced their drama lineup for the second half of the year to mark the broadcasting station’s 20th anniversary. Among the upcoming dramas, Drunk Romance (literal title, previously known as In the Name of Alcohol) confirmed Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won as its lead stars.

Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Baek Sung Chul seen filming Drunken Romance in Busan

Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, and Baek Sung Chul were spotted filming their upcoming Korean romance drama Drunken Romance near the seaside, creating a healing atmosphere reminiscent of a beach scene. They were observed meticulously filming and reviewing their shots, sparking curiosity among fans about the series' potential outcome.

The three main actors, accompanied by supporting actors and staff, were deeply immersed in their roles as they filmed beach scenes in Busan. Fans were also thrilled to see couple photos of the lead stars together with the others.

The romance comedy series, formerly titled In the Name of Alcohol, features Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won as the lead stars. Kim Sejeong plays the female protagonist, a sales representative for a liquor company, while Lee Jong Won portrays a local brewer.

Directed by Park Seon Ho, known for his work on popular K-dramas such as A Business Proposal, My Strange Hero, and Suspicious Partner, Drunken Romance holds the promise of a captivating storyline. This project marks the second collaboration between Park Seon Ho and Kim Sejeong, who previously teamed up on the successful rom-com A Business Proposal alongside Ahn Hyo Seop.

More about Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won

Kim Sejeong, known mononymously as Sejeong, is a South Korean singer and actress. She gained recognition by finishing second in Mnet's girl group survival show Produce 101, leading to her membership in the project girl group I.O.I.

Additionally, she was part of Jellyfish Entertainment's girl group Gugudan. Currently, Sejeong is active as a solo artist and actress, renowned for her lead roles in television series such as School 2017, The Uncanny Counter, and Business Proposal.

Lee Jong Won is a beloved South Korean actor and model recognized for his roles in dramas like My Unfamiliar Family, XX, and The Spies Who Loved Me. He served in the military with the Republic of Korea Army's 30th Mechanized Infantry Division from 2015 before beginning his career as an actor and model.

