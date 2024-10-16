Ex-NCT member Taeil's contract with SM Entertainment terminated amid ongoing sexual crime investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Former NCT member Taeil's contract with SM Entertainment has officially been terminated amid an ongoing investigation into criminal charges against him. On October 16, 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming that Taeil's exclusive contract with the company ended on October 15. The decision follows his involvement in legal issues that have now escalated into a prosecution investigation, with the company citing these circumstances as a justifiable reason for terminating the agreement.

In the official statement, SM Entertainment said,

“This is SM Entertainment.

We wish to inform you that as of October 15, 2024, Taeil’s exclusive contract with us has been terminated. Taeil is currently under investigation by the prosecution for criminal charges, which falls under justifiable reason for the termination of the exclusive contract. Of course, trust in him as an artist cannot be continued, and it was decided upon discussion with Taeil himself that the contract would be terminated.

We wish to apologize once more for having worried everyone with our former artist Taeil’s matters.”

Meanwhile, Taeil's departure from NCT had previously been announced after allegations surfaced regarding his involvement in a serious criminal case. Reports revealed that he was under investigation for charges related to aggravated sexual assault, known in South Korea as Special Quasi-Rape. According to South Korean law, this term applies to situations where the offense was aggravated, either due to the use of weapons or the involvement of multiple people, and quasi indicates that the victim was incapacitated and unable to resist. Investigations indicate that Taeil, along with two acquaintances who are not celebrities, allegedly assaulted an intoxicated victim.

The case, initially handled by the Bangbae Police Station, has since been transferred to the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office. The authorities have yet to summon Taeil for further questioning, while SM Entertainment maintained that the ongoing investigation prevented them from providing any detailed comments.

If Taeil is found guilty of the charges, he could face a lengthy prison sentence, with Korean law stipulating more than seven years of incarceration for aggravated rape offenses. The termination of his contract and the severity of the accusations have deeply impacted fans and the entertainment industry, prompting widespread discussions about accountability and consequences.

Disclaimer: If you, or anyone in your knowledge is suffering from sexual abuse or violence in any of its forms, please reach out to the nearest possible help at once. There are several helplines, NGOs, and security departments available for the same.

