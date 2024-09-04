Former NCT's Taeil switches Instagram to private mode with 4.9 million followers amid ongoing sexual offense case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

On September 4, Taeil set his Instagram account to private, a move that followed the revelation of his involvement in a serious sexual offense case. The update marks his first social media activity since the scandal broke.

The controversy erupted on August 28 when SM Entertainment announced that Taeil would be removed from NCT due to his implication in a sex crime. The statement from SM Entertainment was unequivocal, emphasizing the severity of the situation and confirming that Taeil would no longer participate in team activities. The agency expressed deep regret over the situation and pledged to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, there was a noticeable shift in how NCT members interacted with Taeil on social media. The official NCT Instagram accounts, including those for NCT 127, promptly unfollowed Taeil’s personal account. This action was mirrored by several individual members.

Taeyong, one of the group's prominent members, was quick to unfollow Taeil and went a step further by clearing his entire following list and deleting multiple posts featuring Taeil. Similarly, Doyoung unfollowed Taeil and removed all accounts he was following. Other members, such as Haechan and Johnny, also distanced themselves by unfollowing Taeil's account. Winwin, who is a member of both NCT and WayV, and Mark and Jungwoo, followed suit, further indicating the group's collective stance.

Taeil’s social media activity was notably subdued in the days following the announcement. His Instagram account remained inactive until the recent update, where he made his account private. The change comes amid a significant drop in his follower count, which has decreased by over 1.1 million since the scandal became public.

Advertisement

Fan reactions have been intense, with many choosing to withdraw their support for Taeil. Numerous fan sites dedicated to him have shut down, and some fans have even destroyed merchandise, including burning photo cards.

As the investigation progresses, SM Entertainment continues to remove all mentions of Taeil from NCT content. The situation remains fluid, with fans and the industry closely monitoring further developments.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Taeil sexual crime case timeline: Exit from group, NCT members unfollow spree, police statement and halted promotions