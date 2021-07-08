EXCLUSIVE: Jamtara 2’s shoot to resume from third week of July, to be shot in Lucknow; Read Deets

Directed by Soumendra Padhi, Jamtara 2 is penned by Trishant Srivastava, Kanishka Singh Deo and Ashwin Varman.

Last year, the Netflix show Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega received a lot of love from the audience. The show features Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sparsh Shrivastava among many other actors in pivotal roles, and in March this year the OTT platform officially announced Jamtara season 2. “Our calls have been answered. #Jamtara will return for a second season and the scams are only going to get bigger! Also, remind us not to give our bank details to callers who claim to have news about the new season. We don't want to fall for this again,” read a post on the platform’s official Instagram handle.

We now have a new update on the much awaited season 2. Pinkvilla has learnt that Jamtara’s actors will resume shooting for the show from this month. “A small portion of the show was filmed before the lockdown. They will now restart shooting for it from the third week of July. It will be shot in Lucknow, and the preparations are going on in full swing. It’s release schedule will be announced at a later date,” informs a source close to the development. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, Jamtara 2 is penned by Trishant Srivastava, Kanishka Singh Deo and Ashwin Varman.

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Mid-Day, Dibyendu Bhattacharya had opened up about his character Biswa Paathak. He had said that in Jamtara, his character cannot distinguish between wrong or right after working in the police department for so long. “He uses his own logic to handle the law, but when he gets suspended, Biswa fails to understand his mistakes. He will get more intense and complex in season two as audiences love grey characters,” Bhattacharya had said.

