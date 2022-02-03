EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Nayyar & Elizabeth Henstridge DECODE meaning behind the royal family masks used in Suspicion

Get ready to keep your Sherlock caps on as Suspicion is the latest thriller series to leave us all curiouser! [Keep a watch out tomorrow for Pinkvilla's review!] Headlined by Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman (an American media mogul), Suspicion, based on the Israeli show False Flag sees five Brits suspected of kidnapping Katherine's son. The unusual suspects are played by Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra, Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson, Elyes Gabel as Sean Tilson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Tara McAllister and Tom Rhys Harries as Eddie Walker while Noah Emmerich and Angel Coulby as US and UK law enforcement agents Scott Anderson and Vanessa Okoye are tasked to unmask the kidnappers before time runs out.

Speaking of masks, in a hilarious yet thought-provoking motif move, the kidnappers cover their faces by donning royal family masks, which includes Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Pinkvilla was a part of Suspicion's Virtual Press Day and interacted with Kunal, Elizabeth and Tom in a roundtable interview. We asked the trio what they felt about the royal family masks and the symbolism behind them. Nayyar quipped, "Umm, what, is it us that was wearing the masks or not?"

Also, I feel like at the, outside of this being such an exciting, thrilling, pulsating sort of the thriller, let's just say, the heartbeat, the deeper question about the times that we're in and how we live in a world where social media can dictate your, can change your life in an instant and that we really have not learned a sense of responsibility with the tools that we have. There's nothing wrong with social media, it's how it's being used. Kunal Nayyar

While Rhys Harries chimed in "Well we don't know, you have to...," Henstridge explained, "Just reading it, what did you think of it as props or just the concept?" Kunal confessed, "Yeah. I'm trying to think of how to answer this without saying something incriminating," to which Elizabeth decoded, "Well, for me, that was a really interesting device that they used or and because, well everybody will have a very different perspective on it and what it means to them and if it's a socio-economic thing or if it's a nationality thing. There's so many different ways that that could be perceived and so, I think it's a really cool image to come in on something like that and for that to be the video that goes viral, that every person watching it is gonna have a really different perspective on that."

Nayyar added, "Also, I feel like at the, outside of this being such an exciting, thrilling, pulsating sort of the thriller, let's just say, the heartbeat, the deeper question about the times that we're in and how we live in a world where social media can dictate your, can change your life in an instant and that we really have not learned a sense of responsibility with the tools that we have. There's nothing wrong with social media, it's how it's being used. So, there's a real deep sort of a heartbeat, a deeper message or the heartbeat of this show and like you said so astutely [points at Elizabeth], I think people will have very strong opinions, one way or the other."

Moreover, we asked the trio their acting process when it comes to playing characters who may or may not know whodunit while playing actors who are aware of the ending, especially in Suspicion. "You know, you just don't read the script," Tom quipped while Kunal agreed, "You just don't..." [chuckles] When Henstridge confessed, "Yeah. I didn't know the ending till a while," Rhys Harries further quipped, "I still don't know the ending." [laughs] Elizabeth asked, "Did you know the ending from when you started filming?," to which Tom quipped, "Hold up! The show's ended?"

"No. I mean, during filming. I didn't know till we got to about episode 5, what was, what actually happened at the end," Henstridge explained. "I think sometimes, not knowing is easier, you know, 'cause you're not in a position where you're playing the end result already and that that's a healthy way to approach it. I don't think we did, you're right! [points at Elizabeth] I don't think we knew the ending until episode... later on in the process. And in my opinion, that was helpful for me atleast," Nayyar revealed while Henstridge agreed with a simple "Yeah."

"You kind of, there's a big element in particularly shooting something like Suspicion that I find, where it's episodical and you're shooting it over a long period of time. You have to relinquish some feeling of control or marking out what the arc of your character because, just for a number of different factors, you might not be able to know where exactly your character ends up or the show ends up as a whole. So, you gotta, you can't control the way if you've gotta learn how to surf it," Rhys Harries concluded, to which Kunal and Elizabeth agreed as well.

We can't wait to uncover the men or women behind the royal family masks in Suspicion!

