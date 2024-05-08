Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actresses of Bollywood, having given many blockbusters to the industry. Currently, she is appearing as a judge on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4. Therefore, the forthcoming episode of the show is dedicated to the Queen of Hearts, as she will be celebrating her 57th birthday on May 15, 2024. The episode will be a tribute to the judge, with contestants grooving to songs from Dixit's movies.

In a new promo, the actress is seen receiving a warm welcome from the contestants and host Bharti Singh. Meanwhile, her co-judge Suniel Shetty surprises her with a very special gift. The promo promises an entertaining and heartwarming celebration of Madhuri Dixit's illustrious career and birthday on the Dance Deewane 4 stage.

Madhuri Dixit receives a heartwarming welcome

The promo opens with fans chanting Madhuri's iconic movie character name, as her posters roll down. Meanwhile, she steps out of her vanity, dolled up in a designer pastel pink gown with a V-neckline. The two youngest contestants of the show, Yuvraj and Yuvansh, welcome her with red roses, while the song from her superhit movie, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, plays in the backdrop.

Holding their hands, she grooves while walking down the aisle. Midway, other male contestants stop her and offer roses. After accepting the roses, she moves forward with an infectious smile. As she progresses, all the female contestants welcome her by dancing to the song.

As she reaches the stage, Suniel Shetty comes forward with a bouquet and presents it to the Devdas actress, saying, "Duniya mein sabse khoobsurat lady ke liye (For the most beautiful lady in this world)," followed by a gentleman's bow.

Further, Bharti Singh enters the stage with a red rose and touches the actress's feet to pay her respect. Wishing the judge, Singh says, "Happy Birthday." Responding to this heartwarming welcome, Madhuri expresses her heartfelt gratitude towards everyone.

Adding to this, Suneil Shetty says, "Apke grace, apki adakari, apke dance, apki smile sab mein humara dil basta hai. Right or wrong? To Happy Birthday Madhuri ji (Our heart craves for your grace, your acting, your dance, and your infectious smile. Am I right or wrong? Happy Birthday Madhuri Ji)."

"Happy Birthday Madhuri Ma'am," Bharti concludes.

More about Dance Deewane 4

The concept of Dance Deewane 4, is to bring all the generations together to serve as one dance family. The show is telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors Tv. Often the show is graced with the presence of famous celebrities, and this episode will see the guest appearance of Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande.

