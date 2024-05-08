Rubina Dilaik is the epitome of beauty and elegance! She is a name to reckon with in the television fraternity. After welcoming twin daughters with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, the actress has been on cloud nine. While Rubina keeps sharing candid revelations about her motherhood journey, this time, she treated fans with a beautiful video.

In her latest social media post, the Choti Bahu fame highlights her admiration for 'old-school romance'. Rubina looks simply charming and her every glance speaks volumes.

Rubina Dilaik calls herself ‘old school romantic’

On May 8, Rubina Dilaik shared a video exuding timeless beauty and irresistible charm. Captioning her post, “Old school Romantic - thats me,” the actress shared her appreciation for sweet and romantic gestures. Dressed in traditional attire, the clip has the Bigg Boss 14 winner flaunting her no-makeup look.

In one of the segments of the video, Rubina captivates our hearts with her expressions. Also, the Sajni track from Laapataa Ladies playing in the background adds more depth to Rubina’s video.

Have a look at the video here:

Fans reaction

Reacting to the 'old school romantic' clip of Rubina Dilaik, her fans praised the actress' beauty and simplicity. One of the netizens commented, "My lovely and prettiest Ruby (red heart emoji)." Another user expressed, "U n your old romantic vibe was (fire emoji) rubi (heart in eyes emoji)." Further, a fan inquired about the second season of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Rubina Dilaik’s work in the industry

Rubina played the role of Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, marking her debut in the television fraternity. Her performance in the show made her a household name and by the time she did Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress emerged as one of the most loved personalities.

Her fan following witnessed immense surge due to her participation in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik's strong personality and fearless approach to presenting her game, made her the winner. As of now, she is away from the television screens.

