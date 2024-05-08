'She Didn't Record It': Charli XCX Claims She Wrote Songs For Britney Spears' Potential New Album

Pop singer and songwriter, Charli XCX has admitted that she was invited to write songs for Britney Spears’ 10th album. The British songwriter confirmed it during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday.

Britney Spears did not record the songs Charli XCX wrote for her

Upon having a candid conversation with Andy Cohen on the talk show, the singer noted that Spears might not have recorded any of those. And she was probably not aware of her team's intentions of trying to make her come back to the music scene.

Charli, 31 years old, stated that she realized it when the Toxic star denied rumors of her music comeback via social media. “Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me.’ I was like, ‘Okay, go off!’ So I don’t know that she was part of the process,” explained the singer.

Charli XCX added that “Her team were running before they could walk,” while adding that Britney might be dealing with other projects too. Charli honestly spoke about this issue when one caller from their audience asked about what she thought of the much-expected album. Andy Cohen queried whether she had written any songs hoping that they would be sung by a 42-year-old Spears.

She had hoped that the songs were going straight to her util they didn’t. “I went to Malibu and I wrote. You always write songs hoping Britney’s going to record them … but you know, she didn’t record it," the English singer sighed.

Charli XCX suspects Britney Spears' team after being mislead by them

There were no immediate comments from representatives for Spears. According to Charli, speaking about something as simple as that led her to suspect that Britney had been oblivious to what her team was up against which made her write off music in January on social media.

Sources had previously claimed that several aspiring songwriters were approached to write new tracks on an upcoming album by Spears. At this point, there were no recordings made by Spears yet regarding it being at an early stage

While in 2016 Britney had her recent album; Glory, she has been involved in some smaller projects such as collaborations with Elton John like Hold Me Closer and Will.i.am’s Mind Your Business. Despite the efforts of her team to lure her back to the studio, it seems that the iconic performer is not ready yet after all. She made a resolution at the start of last year never to release another album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!” wrote the princess of pop on Instagram then. However, the post has been removed. Fans wish Britney Spears well in her new ventures after having survived the trauma from twelve years of conservatorship.

