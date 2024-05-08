Drake And Kendrick Lamar Have ONE Thing In Common Despite Their Ongoing Diss Track-Filled Feud; Find Out What

Warning: This article has mentions of pedophilia.

The ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has everyone buzzing. These two talented artists, who have now become bitter rivals, surprisingly have something in common.

So, who is this individual caught in the midst of one of the most legendary rap battles in history? Let's find out...

Drake and Kendrick Lamar share a common person

With the continuous diss tracks being thrown out at each other that have managed to keep the hip hop as well as rap fans entertained, Drake and Kendrick Lamar recently took their feud to another level.

Just a few days back, K-Dot took the internet by storm, by launching multiple tracks within hours. And although the songs are enjoyable, with their beats still booming around globally, the tracks were aimed at the One Dance artist.

However, while the situation is already intense, a new topic has come up that makes this ongoing battle more interesting.

With the agent being common between the two stars, some agency rivals are asking if Smith is "picking sides?"

Recent highlights of the diss tracks

Giving a blow to the already escalated battle, Drake launched his latest track The Heart Part 6. While the song is a straight-up reference to the 2022 track by K-Dot, The Heart Part 5, it even addresses a lot of claims made by Lamar.

The lyrics of this track by the God's Plan singer go like, "Speakin' of anything with a child, let's get to that now / This Epstein angle was the (expletive) I expected / TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some dis-direct (expletive), you rather (expletive) grab your pen and mis-direct (expletive)."

However, this wasn't the only new development in the feud that started from a track by Metro Boomin and Future, called Like That.

Things got worse as the rapper made claims of a hidden child of Drake while also calling him a "certified pedophile," within the tracks.

