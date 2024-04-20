EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra REGRETS not trusting her instincts before signing projects; 'Was not enjoying my films'

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of her latest movie, Amar Singh Chamkila, where she stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She's been praised for her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur, the wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, in this biographical film.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, amidst all the positive feedback, Parineeti discussed if she had a moment of self-reflection that helped her understand what's working for her and what's not.

Parineeti Chopra admits to not enjoying some of her own films

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra was asked about the pivotal eureka moment that actors often experience in their careers, where they grasp what works and what doesn't for them. The interviewer probed if there was a specific instance or piece of feedback that prompted her to break free from certain patterns and stand her ground.

Parineeti shared, "Actually, it happened when I watched a few of my films in a row and I was not enjoying them. I am very objective as a person. I am able to say that this film is really good of mine or I am able to say this is a very bad film of mine. I have performed well in this film, I have performed badly in its film. I am able to say it. When that happened two or three times, I said 'Why am I doing it then?'"

She added, "At the time of shooting, at the time of signing, I feel like this is not coming naturally to me. I feel like I shouldn't do it but I still go ahead with it. So actually, it was an overtime process. It wasn't a eureka moment. It took me some time to crack it."

She continued, "And then I think when I did Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and I started getting awards nominations, I said, 'This is what gives me joy; this is what I want to do. This is what people also want to see from me.' Then I started, I think, understanding better."

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, along with Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Vipin Katyal, and Udaybir Sandhumore in pivotal roles.

The movie chronicles the lives of legendary singer Chamkila and his co-artist and wife, Amarjot Kaur, who rose to fame to become a global sensation before being gunned down in 1988.

