Amar Singh Chamkila star Parineeti Chopra feels 'guilty' for following wrong advice; hopes not to be judged

Parineeti Chopra is being praised for her acting in Imtiaz Ali’s movie called Amar Singh Chamkila, where she played the character of Amarjot Kaur. In a recent interview, Parineeti talked about her past movies. She admitted making mistakes in her career and hopes people won't judge her for them.

Parineeti mentioned having many people advising her, and she trusted them because she felt inexperienced in the film industry. Unfortunately, some of those advice didn't work out well for her career.

Parineeti Chopra admits to following a lot of misguided advice

In a chat with India Today, Parineeti Chopra admitted, "I think I heard a lot of wrong advice and I think I did a lot of films which were perceived to be the correct thing to do, to be commercial, to be bankable, to be a sellable actor but were not necessarily the right fit for me. In fact, I am guilty of listening to that noise and succumbing to that. I didn't actually hold my own. If I had stuck to my own and if I had listened to my gut instinct, I would have probably made lesser mistakes."

She further explained that many people around her were advising her to follow trends in terms of film choices and even influenced her fashion decisions. Feeling inexperienced in the industry, she believed she needed to listen to them. However, she realized that wasn't the right approach. The actress acknowledges that the ups and downs in her career happened because she was experimenting and trying to find her way.

The actress added that she now has a better understanding of what she needs to do. All she needs is for directors and producers to recognize her talent, to see her as the same actor she always was, and not judge her based on her past decisions. She hopes her mistakes won't be held against her and that she will be seen for her talent. She hopes to be given opportunities to work again and for her talent to be believed in.

In the film, Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra was seen portraying the role of Amarjot, the wife of legendary singer played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released last week on April 12 on Netflix.

