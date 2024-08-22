EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan did cameo in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 for free; gears up to start Bhediya 2

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been making headlines lately for all the right reasons. He made the audience go wow with his blockbuster cameo in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's hit movie Stree 2. He was seen making his entry as Bhediya in the film. Interestingly, Pinkvilla has now learnt exclusively that Varun did his cameo in the Amar Kaushik directorial for free.

A source told Pinkvilla that Bhediya is a character that is very close to Varun Dhawan and Dinesh Vijan's hearts. When Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon was released in 2022, it received immense love from the audience. Varun and Dinesh recently announced that they will be returning with Bhediya 2. With the response that they have got for Varun's cameo in Stree 2, the actor-producer duo intends to start working on Bhediya 2 soon and take it on the floor by the end of 2025. Seeing how the makers will take the story ahead will be interesting.

Stree 2, which also starred Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles, featured another special cameo by Akshay Kumar. People went gaga after watching him on the big screen. His chemistry with Abhishek left the cinema lovers in splits. In the film, the makers gave an interesting twist to Akshay's character and hinted at his detailed role in the next part.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Rajkummar's Stree 2 is inching towards Rs 300 crore club. In just 7 days, it has collected Rs 270 crore including the collections from paid previews on August 14, 2024. Stree 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, but it remained unaffected.

Recently, while speaking at AJIO presents Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rajkummar opened up about the possibility of Stree, Bhediya and Munjya uniting on a film. He said, "It's too early to say to be honest. But sure, that's the reason this universe is building; that eventually, we can have that one big film where we will have a villain like Thanos, and Vicky like Iron Man and (pointing towards Shraddha and hinting at Stree) Black Widow. So yes, that's the plan. One major film. But before that, we are just building up the universe, slowly, till it reaches the top of the pyramid; that now we have to make that one big film. But yes, it will happen."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film adds an excellent Rs 18.75 crore to India tally