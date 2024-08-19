Shraddha Kapoor reveals getting rejected by Varun Dhawan after she proposed to him; recalls latter saying, ‘Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hai’

Shraddha Kapoor is in the headlines for all the right reasons. Her latest release Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik is creating havoc at the box office and turned out to be a big money-spinner. The movie also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, the actress recalled a childhood incident when she proposed to Varun but ended up getting rejected.

In a candid chat with Subhankar Mishra, Shraddha Kapoor revisited her childhood days and told a funny incident about how she had a crush on the Baby John actor. The Stree 2 actress said, “Hum humare dads ke shoot pe gaye the. Mujhe bachpan me Varun pe chhota sa crush tha (We had joined our dad during one of their shoots. As a kid, I had a small crush on Varun).”

She went on to add, “Hum mountain top pe gaye, waha pe khelte khelte gaye. Maine bola, ‘Main ek baat bolungi Varun, main ulta bolungi to aap uska meaning samajh jaana.’ Maine bola, ‘You love I.’ Usne bola, ‘Mujhe ladkiyan pasand nahi hain.’ Aur wo bhaag ke chala gaya (While we were playing, we reached the top of a mountain. I said, ‘Varun, I will say something in a reverse way, and you’ll have to figure it out.’ So I said, ‘You love I.’ He replied, ‘I don’t like girls.’ Then he ran away).”

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are part of the horror-comedy universe as Stree and Bhediya respectively. Fans loved their chemistry in a romantic-track, Khoobsurat sung by Vishal Mishra from Stree 2 and demanded the duo to star together in a romantic movie. Besides this Maddock Films’ Universe, the duo have previously worked in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

On the career front, Varun Dhawan is next gearing up for the release of Citadel in November 2024 and Baby John in December 2024. The actor has also started the shooting of a comedy drama with his father, David Dhawan. He also has Bhediya 2 and Border 2 in his kitty while on the other hand Shraddha Kapoor seems to be very peculiar about her script choices. She is yet to announce her next slate of releases.

