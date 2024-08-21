After directing tentpole action films like Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, Siddharth Anand along with his wife, Mamta Anand, set up their production house, Marflix. The duo has extensively worked together to curate a slate of 10 feature films, exploring new zones of action and give the audience a cinematic experience like never before. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand is teaming up with the OG Action Hero of Indian Cinema, Akshay Kumar for a big action film to be directed by Milan Luthria.

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar and Siddharth Anand have been discussing a potential collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place for an action-packed entertainer directed by Milan Luthria. “Siddharth has got together the director-writer duo of Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora to develop an action film set against the zone of a vigilante film. When the script was locked, the trio unanimously felt that Akshay Kumar is the best fit for the film and on hearing the script, Akshay also felt that this is the right film for him to associate with at this point of time,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Akshay is excited to do a new zone of action under the supervision of Siddharth Anand, who at present is the best in the business. “Akshay loves the action space and is always up for challenges. The Milan Luthria directorial will see him in a never seen before avatar, that does justice to the legacy created by him in action. Sid and Mamta are excited for this new collaboration with the Khiladi,” the source added.

Marflix meanwhile is all set to roll with multiple projects in the coming year. Their feature films include the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, the Robbie Grewal directorial Jewel Thief with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the Hrithik Roshan led superhero franchise, Krrish 4, a yet untitled action film to be helmed by Sid’s AD, Rohan Khambati, an International film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a female led action film and his own directorial, which is a mega budget high on action two hero epic.

Akshay Kumar on the other hand has exciting projects like Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Housefull 5 under his kitty for 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

