EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Gupta on Ajay Devgn, Raid 2, Black Tiger & more: ‘We intend to say a good story’

One often sees references of international films in the offices of filmmakers in Mumbai, but a visit to Rajkummar Gupta’s office is like a visit to the golden era of Indian Cinema. You are surprised to see posters of Sholay and Deewar, the two films that inspired Rajkumar Gupta to become a director. “Salim-Javed, what writers,” the filmmaker beams with pride. He is gearing up for Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn on May 1, and promises an honest sequel. “We didn’t intend to make Raid 2, while making Raid,” he keeps it short.

Gupta adds, “Once the first film succeeded, everyone was inclined towards exploring the world and characters. Our idea was to find a good story and then construct a brilliant screenplay. We spent almost a year and a half on the screenplay. When everyone loved what was developed, Raid 2 came into the picture.”

The filmmaker assures that though inspired by true events, there are a lot of fictional elements in Raid 2. “We had the liberties to play around and introduce new characters in Raid 2. That’s how we approached this film,” he smiles, quick to add that the casting also happened very naturally. “It was Ritesh Shah, my co-writer’s idea to bring Saurabh Shukla back in Raid 2.”

Rajkummar Gupta promises that the story-telling of the Raid sequel has a strong undercurrent of humour, much like the first part. “Raid 2 has a lot of humor and that’s connected to the real life. Aur Tauji Toh Garaj Hi Rahe Hain Na,” he laughs. The director lauds his leading man, Ajay Devgn and calls him a thorough professional. “He is such a fabulous actor, and goes with what’s written on the paper. There are scenes in the film that got elevated because of his acting,” he replies. He also speaks highly of Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the antagonist this time around in the world of Raid. “I have worked with him in the past, and he is a great actor.”

Is Raid 3 in the making? “It’s too early, as we always intend to say a good story and then wait to see if audiences like it. Raid 2 will decide if it has the legs to go to Raid 3,” he answers, adding further that he is yet to decide on his next feature film. “There are multiple scripts, but let’s see which one comes together.”

In 2021, Rajkumar Gupta was planning for Black Tiger with Salman Khan in the lead. The film eventually didn’t take off. “You know more about Black Tiger, as you have given all updates on the film,” he avers, and signs off saying, “But unfortunately, that is not being made now. It was an interesting subject, I had the rights too. But once the rights expired, we could not come on the same page. I did not renew the rights and won’t be working on that film now.”

