EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan should have invested in better security services, claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt: ‘When your profile is such large…’

The brutal knife attack on Saif Ali Khan not only left his family and friends in shock but also had the entire Bollywood industry questioning their safety and security. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Alia Bhatt’s half-brother, Rahul Bhatt, exclusively claimed that he would have invested in a better security company had he been a popular star like the Jewel Thief star.

On being asked if he thinks the attack on Saif Ali Khan could have been avoided, Rahul Bhatt expressed that he does not know the intricacies of the case, but feels that it could have been avoided with better security. He further added that he would have invested in a much better company if he had such resources and children.

Mahesh Bhatt’s son stated that there are a lot of good and professional companies with round-the-clock patrolling and emergency response services. He raised concerns about the fact that their kids were involved in the situation. “Aadmi ko khud ka kuch nahi hota hai, kidhar bhi nikal jao. But when there are children involved and there is such a big staff, when your profile is so large, it’s an investment you must do it.”

Rahul Bhatt further explained, “Paparazzi hai, your house is known, fires ho sakte hai. I don’t know, I feel I would have done it. Personally, abhi kya unka hua hai kya nahi I don’t know exactly what has happened.” He also said, “I have not followed the case, nor is it my right to give the opinion. Now I think he is taking care of his security. Wahi hai lekin security should be preventive. Aisa nahi ki hone ke baad badha diya aapne wo.”

For the unversed, in the early hours of January 16, 2025, an intruder broke into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra residence. A confrontation ensued between Saif and the robber, during which the actor was stabbed and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery.

The actor is now fit and fine and is ready for the release of his upcoming movie, Jewel Thief, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.

