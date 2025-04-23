Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt REACTS to dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt’s controversial photo shoot: ‘You get completely immune...’

Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt is the son of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt and the brother of Pooja Bhatt. Back in the 90s, a magazine cover had a photo of his father and sister kissing each other on the lips that caused a significant amount of controversy. Most recently, reacting to it, Rahul shared his reaction to the infamous photoshoot.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Rahul Bhatt talked extensively about his industrial and family relationships. Upon being asked about father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt’s controversial photo shoot back in the 90s, Rahul Bhatt said, "I must have been 13-14."

He further mentioned, "Suno film parivaar ke bache na ya to bahut f*cked up hote hain ya to bahut mazboot hote hain. To kuch cheezon mein to main bahut ek baar to kuch farak nai padta. Humko maaloom hai... kya sach? humne bachpan se dekha hai yaar...death threats, IT raids, ye morche, ye kharche, ye maramaari, ye bachpan se dekhte hain tum log ko lagta humein fark padta hai (Kids of film family are either very f*cked up or very strong. In so many things, you really don’t care... We know what the truth is... We’ve seen it since childhood...death threats, IT Raids, rallies…so you think we care)?"

Watch the full interview here

Bhatt further explained his point by stating, "You get completely immune in a good way, without losing out on your humanity, without losing that what I have held, I have not become bitter. I have become better, but I have not sold out… toh ye photo votoz to bachpan mein dekhe hain tabhi to log then that’s why in school they got to know kya arey kuch kar mat de, nahin to maar daalega ye, uske aar par mat jana vo maar daalega toh (These photos I’ve seen in my childhood that’s when people got to know in school, don’t say him anything or else he would kill you) I said it’s good to have reputation of this then being so then is when I changed my so-called SOP."

For the unversed, Rahul Bhatt is a renowned fitness trainer and actor. He was also a contestant in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 4.

