‘Kartik Aaryan PR ka baap hai’ says Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt; recalls training him for Chandu Champion: ‘Mere upar shak karta tha’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, who has charmed fans with a variety of roles. In a long list of commercial films, his physical transformation for Kabir Khan’s 2024 released Chandu Champion left everyone stunned. Most recently, Rahul Bhatt, the renowned fitness trainer, talked about his experience of working with Aaryan.

Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt was the strength trainer of Kartik Aaryan for Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. When asked about his experience, he revealed that the training went on for over a year, emphasizing that Aaryan had no foundation in strength training.

He said, “He also had to do boxing, which is another skill set. He also had to do swimming. So it was a tough thing which he pulled off. He’s not an athlete. He’s not Tiger (Shroff) or one of those guys. But he pulled it off.”

Bhatt continued by recalling how Kartik was a bit skeptical about his training initially, but eventually, it went well. "Vo to na mere upar shaq karta tha pehle...abhi matlab thoda tha uske saath mera jaise mere saath Aamir ke saath mera jama dekho as I said yeh dhandhe mein aapka jamna chahiye agar aapka jamega nai na (He used to doubt me. Just like Aamir, I didn’t get along with him initially and in this business, it is very important to get along) you have to get along that surrender that coach aur usmein to I mean that comfort has to be there," he further added.

The renowned fitness coach mentioned that one has to eventually trust their fitness trainers, whether one likes it or not. He also talked about the qualities he learned from the Naagzilla actor.

"He was very respectful, very punctual, a thorough professional again. There are a lot of things I’ve learnt from him, like self-promotion. Baap ka baap hai ye sab cheez mein, dadaji hai, ye sab cheez mein (he aces the PR game). But vo jo kar sakta hai main nahin kar sakta hoon, that I cannot do, if that is what it takes to be a movie star in today’s time, then I’m not fit to be anywhere. I’m fit to be a pehelwan (bodybuilder) only,” he said on a concluding note.

